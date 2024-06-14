How To Choose The Right Nail Length For Your Lifestyle

Julio Donoso / Getty Images

When it comes to our nails, we like to make sure they look good no matter what goes on in our lives as our digits are a look-completing accessory. However, once we step into the nail salon, sometimes we get stuck picking out how long we want our nails.

Rianna Basurto, Director of Marketing and Brand Development at Bellacures, and Aaliyah Smith, celebrity nail expert and founder of NailBiz, tell ESSENCE about picking out the right nail length. “Choosing the perfect length for your nails is typically based on your lifestyle,” Smith tells ESSENCE. “I recommend shorter nails for the client that types or uses their hands a lot.”

Meanwhile, Basurto recommends choosing a nail length based on your personality. “The best nail length is one that aligns with your personal style and boosts your confidence,” Basurto says. “Experimenting with different lengths can help you discover what works best for you.” According to Basurto, shorter nails can make your fingers appear longer, while long nails can add elegance to slender fingers. “For those with active lifestyles, shorter nails are more practical for day-to-day tasks. Longer nails offer elegance but require more care to prevent breakage.”

Basurto also recommends investing in quality tools for your nails. “Shaping your nails at home is easier than you might think with the right tools and techniques,” Basurto says. “Start with a good quality file in your preferred grit, a cuticle pusher and a nail buffer.”

Additionally, she says one should shape and maintain nails every one to two weeks in order to keep them healthy. Trim nails to your desired length and use a nail file to shape them based on your style. Work from the outer edges, towards the center in one direction, to avoid weakening the nails. You can use a buffer to smooth out any rough edges and create a seamless finish.

The one thing about beauty is that there are constant trends people are following, all thanks to social media. Basurto shares that “with the array of nail shapes available, it can be hard to choose,” based on how one is feeling when they’re picking out a style that would last for a few weeks. However, picking the right nail length and shape is work on its own.

To help you out, Basurto and Smith share different nail shapes that you can choose from, based on your preference, below.

Round Nails

Both Smith and Basurto share that round nails can work on both short and long nails; they are the go-to for natural elegance and practicality. “They follow the natural curve of your fingertip, offering a soft, understated look that’s effortless and chic,” Smith says. “Round nails are low-maintenance and ideal for any occasion.”

Square Nails

Basurto suggests people with short to medium lengths seek a chic look. She notes “square nails have straight, sharp edges and a flat top, giving a bold and modern appearance.” Smith also shares that with square nails you can type away when you’re at work or go out on the town with your girls. “Square nails prove that sometimes, less truly is more.”

Almond Nails

Basurto and Smith note that almond nails have a tapered and rounded shape, resembling an almond, perfect for all nail lengths. “They elongate the fingers and offer an elegant look, making them popular for special occasions,” Basurto says. Smith shares that these nails are slim on the sides and have a softly rounded tip. “They strike the perfect balance between practical and pretty, making them a client favorite for both everyday wear and special occasions.”

Stiletto Nails

“Stiletto nails are long and pointed, resembling the shape of a stiletto heel,” Basurto says. “They are dramatic and eye-catching, perfect for those who want to make a bold fashion statement.” Stiletto nails are suitable for long nails, as Smith noted that these nails require an upkeep lifestyle and “worth every bit of the effort.”

Coffin Nails

According to Smith, coffin nails are where chic and sophistication meet and become best friends. They are long nails that have squared-off tips that give your hands an elegant yet edgy look. Basurto notes that these nails add “a touch of glamour to any look.”

Lipstick Nails

Smith notes that these nails are shaped like the slanted tip of your favorite lipstick. “They’re perfect for showcasing asymmetrical designs and vibrant hues,” Smith says. “Yes, they require a bit more attention than other nail shapes.”