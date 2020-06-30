Stock Images/Getty

Between being quarantined for nearly four months and the recent racial tensions rising in the country due to police violence against the Black community, it’s been a rough spring. Going into summer we’ll take all the joy and cheer we can get—even if it’s as simple as a nail design.

We already know that beauty routines can have a positive effect on our mental health. And bright mood boosting nail designs can be a small way to add a little cheer to your day.

ESSENCE beauty editors are loving the summer designs we’re seeing on social media, including sunflowers, confetti, smiley faces, cotton candy and more. Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite picks.