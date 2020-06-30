ESSENCE Editors Are Loving These Cheerful Summer Nail Designs
Stock Images/Getty
By Shalwah Evans ·

Between being quarantined for nearly four months and the recent racial tensions rising in the country due to police violence against the Black community, it’s been a rough spring. Going into summer we’ll take all the joy and cheer we can get—even if it’s as simple as a nail design.

We already know that beauty routines can have a positive effect on our mental health. And bright mood boosting nail designs can be a small way to add a little cheer to your day.

ESSENCE beauty editors are loving the summer designs we’re seeing on social media, including sunflowers, confetti, smiley faces, cotton candy and more. Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite picks.

01
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@paintedbeautyhq
02
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@hapanailz
03
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@tiffanymbattle
04
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@alecias.nails
05
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@nailsbyraybaby
06
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@jessiepnails
07
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@analise_obsidiannails
08
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@beauty.with.kenn
09
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@finesseyourclaws
10
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@_cosmetic.doll_
11
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@mynailbars
12
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@nailcandyshop
13
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@peaccibrand
14
Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@loni_lov Mood
15
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@madnails
16
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@couture541
17
Mood Boosting Summer Nail Designs
Instagram/@nailcandyshop
TOPICS: