Check Out Trinidad James’s Lavish Nail Art And More Celebrity Men With Must-See Manicures

Not only is 32-year-old rapper Trinidad James known for flexing gold chains and watches, but the “All Gold Everything” crooner is also known for flossing fancy fingernails. So when he shared a photo of his new manicure with gold embellishments and pearls to Instagram on Thursday, we weren’t surprised. We were inspired.

Nail artist Sarah Nguyen decorated James’s digits with “Magical Topiary” nail polish from CND world, Swarovski flat back pearls, and gold accents. And while James’s manicure may be a shocker to some, nail art is a popular trend amongst men in Hollywood.

Ty Dolla Sign, ASAP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, and more celebrities have gotten in on the beauty trend, and sometimes their nails look better than ours.

Yet, be that as it may, some people are anti towards men who paint their nails. But these celebs have no qualms about tapping into their feminine side.

“As males, we all have feminine ways, just like women have masculine ways, so it’s okay to tap into those inner ways,” said Snoop Dogg in an interview. “We have certain characteristics, values, and traits that our mothers gave us. I’m a man that can tap into my feminine side and still know that I’m a masculine man with a manicure. “

