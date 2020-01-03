Whether you follow or adopt trends, it’s hard to ignore them when they become a fixture in the zeitgeist. And some trends take on a life of their own, such as the Euphoria-inspired makeup we saw everywhere in 2019 after the HBO show debuted.
Other hair, makeup, and nail trends that started on the fashion week runways made their way onto red carpets, into Instagram feeds, and onto our favorite celebrities. Some were so striking that we’re bringing them into the new year and new decade with new fervor.
Check out 10 of our favorite celebrity beauty trends that we’ll be rocking well into 2020.
01
Pearl Embellishments
Whether used in lieu of colored cosmetics or hair embellishments, pearls had their moment in 2019. And based on the fashion week runways we'll be seeing more of the jewels in beauty during 2020.
02
Colored Eyebrows
Pink, gray, and white were amongst the colors we saw in eyebrows during 2019. Cardi B's "Press" video was slated to start a color trend and in 2020 the creative beauty choice just might take off.
03
Art Influenced Nail Designs
Picasso, Basquiat, and Ankara fabrics were big influences on nails last year. In 2020 the trend will open up to more types of art and color schemes.
04
White Eyeliner
A bright-colored liner makes the eyes pop, and nothing truly opens them up like a clean white. You can draw a classic line on the lower lids to lift the eyes or give it a unique shape for more flair.
05
Half Up, Half Down Hair
It's simple to do, and looks great with natural curls, super sleek tresses, braids, or locs. This hair trend has been popular for years and we know 2020 has more in store.
06
Neon Makeup
Bright blues, pinks, yellows and green look particularly alluring against melanin-rich skin. So we'll continue to love the neon makeup trend until it stops being flattering.
07
Gravity Defying Braids
We will never stop getting creative with the way we wear our crowns, especially when it comes to braids. In 2020, we want more volume, more height, and more versatility like we saw in 2019.
08
The Retro Flip
Ladies brought back the popular 1960's hairstyle for editorial shoots, red carpet events, and social media selfies. And in the start of the new decade it's sure to retain its popularity.
09
Padded Headbands
Nothing adorns our beautiful crowns better than a hair accessory that looks like a literal crown. For 2020, we're still into presenting like the queens that we are.
10
Exaggerated Edge Styling
While laying our edges has always been part of hair styling, exaggerated edges has come back as a major trend and shows no signs of going away in this new year.