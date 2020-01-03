Getty Images

Whether you follow or adopt trends, it’s hard to ignore them when they become a fixture in the zeitgeist. And some trends take on a life of their own, such as the Euphoria-inspired makeup we saw everywhere in 2019 after the HBO show debuted.

Other hair, makeup, and nail trends that started on the fashion week runways made their way onto red carpets, into Instagram feeds, and onto our favorite celebrities. Some were so striking that we’re bringing them into the new year and new decade with new fervor.

Check out 10 of our favorite celebrity beauty trends that we’ll be rocking well into 2020.

01 Pearl Embellishments Whether used in lieu of colored cosmetics or hair embellishments, pearls had their moment in 2019. And based on the fashion week runways we'll be seeing more of the jewels in beauty during 2020. Kevin Mazur/WireImage 02 Colored Eyebrows Pink, gray, and white were amongst the colors we saw in eyebrows during 2019. Cardi B's "Press" video was slated to start a color trend and in 2020 the creative beauty choice just might take off. Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images 03 Art Influenced Nail Designs Picasso, Basquiat, and Ankara fabrics were big influences on nails last year. In 2020 the trend will open up to more types of art and color schemes. Instagram/@tiffanymbattle 04 White Eyeliner A bright-colored liner makes the eyes pop, and nothing truly opens them up like a clean white. You can draw a classic line on the lower lids to lift the eyes or give it a unique shape for more flair. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 05 Half Up, Half Down Hair It's simple to do, and looks great with natural curls, super sleek tresses, braids, or locs. This hair trend has been popular for years and we know 2020 has more in store. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic 06 Neon Makeup Bright blues, pinks, yellows and green look particularly alluring against melanin-rich skin. So we'll continue to love the neon makeup trend until it stops being flattering. Andrew Toth/Getty Images 07 Gravity Defying Braids We will never stop getting creative with the way we wear our crowns, especially when it comes to braids. In 2020, we want more volume, more height, and more versatility like we saw in 2019. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic 08 The Retro Flip Ladies brought back the popular 1960's hairstyle for editorial shoots, red carpet events, and social media selfies. And in the start of the new decade it's sure to retain its popularity. Taylor Hill/WireImage 09 Padded Headbands Nothing adorns our beautiful crowns better than a hair accessory that looks like a literal crown. For 2020, we're still into presenting like the queens that we are. Rich Fury/Getty Images 10 Exaggerated Edge Styling While laying our edges has always been part of hair styling, exaggerated edges has come back as a major trend and shows no signs of going away in this new year. Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Share :