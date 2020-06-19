If there’s one thing the world can’t stop it’s Black girl and Black boy joy. And we saw that this past week as Black celebrities began to reemerge on their social media accounts spreading that glee and putting love into the atmosphere.
It’s not a sign that we’re forgetting about the recent incidences, but the complete opposite. Celebrities are posting beauty photos to show that in spite of the current social and political climate, we still can (and should) find joy, and we can still celebrate our uniqueness.
So here’s to all the ladies who felt compelled to pick up their lipstick tubes, mascara wands, jade rollers, microdermabrasion kits and edge control gel this week in honor of hallowing our beauty. Check out some of our favorites in the gallery below.
01
Sanaa Lathan
When you take down your twist out and it turns out so cute you want to take a picture. We see you Sanaa!
Instagram/@sanaalathan
02
Tia Mowry
We don't know what to crush on first, Tia's gorgeous bright pink lipstick and matching wrap, or her cute baby hair tendrils.
Instagram/@tiamowry
03
Kerry Washington
Can we get the scoop on Kerry's "no makeup" makeup look that's got her skin looking divine? Asking for a friend.
Instagram/@kerrywashington
04
Danielle Brooks
Danielle's skin looks kissed by the sun and absolutely flawless.
Instagram/@daniebb3
05
Porsha Williams
Porsha's gorgeous inches on inches of body waves makes us want to Go Naked!
Instagram/@porsha4real
06
Ebonee Davis
Ebonee's cheerful smile and cute Bantu knots just brought so much life to our spirits.
Instagram/@eboneedavis
07
Lyrica Anderson
We're here for the beauty look of both Lyrica on the tee and Lyrica in real life.
Instagram/@lyricaanderson
08
Imani Walker
We want an entire series of photos featuring Dr. Imani, her beautiful bald head, and her gorgeous face just serving lewks.
Instagram/@ doctor.imani
09
Winnie Harlow
Winnie's faux locs and dreamy eyes are making us yearn for the days of professional beauty services.
Instagram/@winnieharlow
10
Gabrielle Dennis
Gabrielle is phenomenally Black and phenomenally beautiful.
Instagram/@gabrielle_dennis
11
Taraji P. Henson
Our new favorite hair guru Taraji did an Afro for the culture that we can' get enough of.
Instagram/@tarajiphenson
12
Skai Jackson
Skai was pretty in pink and purple to celebrate another year (and another year of having the most youthful and perfect skin).
Instagram/@skaijackson
13
Iman
Iman looks like the reason that the adage 'Black don't crack' was created.
Instagram/@the_real_iman
14
Serayah
Even a serious mean mug can't take away from Serayah's undeniably youthful face and charming beat.
Instagram/@serayah
15
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Inside or outside, Tamera looks flawless in any light she catches.
Instagram/@tameramowrytwo
16
Pearl Thusi
Back on Instagram with a vengeance, Pearl's stealing hearts in this photo with MAC Cosmetics Africa.
Instagram/@pearlthusi
17
Yandy Smith-Harris
We're living for Yandy's purple under-eye liner.
Instagram/@yandysmith
18
Jennifer Williams
Always polished, Jennifer is double-tap worthy in her loose waves and simple beat.
Instagram/@jenniferwilliams
19
Dominiquet Jackson
Dominique had to pull up those glasses so we could see that impeccable eye work. Smize!
Instagram/@dominiquet.a.r.jackson
20
Alicia Keys
Alicia's still sans makeup, so we know now that her bronze glow comes from within (and some great conversations with the sun).
Instagram/@aliciakeys
21
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee gives us hair, edges, eye makeup, and skin in her newest PATTERN campaign promo. Hair, edges, eyes, skin—I feel a tune coming on.