If there’s one thing the world can’t stop it’s Black girl and Black boy joy. And we saw that this past week as Black celebrities began to reemerge on their social media accounts spreading that glee and putting love into the atmosphere.

It’s not a sign that we’re forgetting about the recent incidences, but the complete opposite. Celebrities are posting beauty photos to show that in spite of the current social and political climate, we still can (and should) find joy, and we can still celebrate our uniqueness.

So here’s to all the ladies who felt compelled to pick up their lipstick tubes, mascara wands, jade rollers, microdermabrasion kits and edge control gel this week in honor of hallowing our beauty. Check out some of our favorites in the gallery below.