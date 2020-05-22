It was a good week for getting dolled up. Virtual proms, class of 2020 graduations, and various birthdays took place in the celebrity world. And our favorite La La Land beauties pulled out their finest palettes, and put on their best hair to serve up glamour like they did pre-quarantine.
Purple seemed to be a popular color, and this week was less about keeping it subtle, and more about going for it with bright hues and bold accents.
Check out the celebrity quarantine beauty that reminded us that hair and makeup are just as much entertainment as they are for grooming.
01
Kelly Rowland
Kelly's nude lips and flawless skin are the perfect pairing for her beautiful faux locs and coiffed brows.
02
Mimi Faust
Mimi is not holding back with her beauty and fashion looks and this week she gave us so many to admire.
03
Lexi Underwood
Lexi looked like a melanin goddess in goddess twists for virtual prom.
04
Bia
From her baby hair to her orange winged liner to her lipstick, Bia's look is perfection.
05
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo's tousled shag is the perfect take on quarantine hair gone right.
06
Kim Kimble
Kim usually stays behind the scenes, but this wonderful red lip and modern pompadour needed to be seen.
07
Pretty Vee
We're loving Vee's subtle makeup look and sleek bob to match her HBCU tribute sweatshirt.
08
Kash Doll
What can we say? The sun washes some out while it brings out the gorgeous in others, like Kash Doll.
09
Janet Jackson
Of course this is how Janet Jcatches golden hour. Would we expect it any other way?
10
Jade Novah
Jade's bold ponytails are reminding us that a dope hairstyle can make you feel special, no matter where you're going.
11
Meagan Good
Fresh-faced and with the brows we all want, Meagan is a sight to see.
12
Blac Chyna
We're anxious for the salons to open so we can copy Chyna's jumbo waist-length braids.
13
Janelle Monáe
Even a mask can't hide the beauty that Janelle is serving up. We're tuning into Homecoming stat!
14
Winnie Harlow
From her hair to her beat to her nails, Winnie didn't miss a thing in this breathtaking beauty look.
15
Yara Shahidi
Yara's new foundation is picture perfect, no filter necessary.
16
K. Michelle
Whether she's channeling Kimberly or simply K., her natural beauty is undeniable. And of course, always equipped with lashes.
17
Slick Woods
We're officially ordering our purple hair color gel. Slick's look has us completely infatuated with her and the hue.
18
Megan Thee Stallion
Do we sense a remix video coming with loads of yellow and endless beauty?
19
Tracee Ellis Ross
Move over Mona Lisa, Tracee is a work of art in this creative color look.
20
Tweet
This southern hummingbird looks more like a beautiful swan or a fancy flamingo. We want to be taken under her wing.