While some celebrities gave our timelines a hair treat for World Afro Day, New York Fashion Week and the change in weather gave others a reason to try new beauty looks over the past seven days.
Celebrities also got dolled up for quick poses with their fur (and winged) babies. And we’re always in support of any reason to indulge in glam and find some Black girl joy, especially as we transition back to cold weather months.
So as we say farewell to official summer, we revel in all the fall makeup looks and celebratory curls to come. Check out the ladies who got a jumpstart on warming our hearts with their beauty when it’s cold outside.
01
Gabby Sidibe
Gabby's white liner and rosy cheeks are giving her twists some competition for our attention. They all win!
02
Rico Nasty
Everything about Rico Nasty's look is sickening, from her headpiece to her lipstick and oh, that skin.
03
Kyla Pratt
Kyla and those delightful cheeks are forever youthful and glowing. Who else has birthdays with no aging?
04
Monica
Monica looks like the sweet melanin-goddess she is. But that smile also says 'don't get it twisted.'
05
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa's nineties throwback look is the Aaliyah vibe we needed to end out the summer.
06
Angela Yee
Angela's red lips says she's ready for the weekend.
07
Flo Milli
Flo Milli's loose blue curls have us mesmerized.
08
Tamera Mowry
Tamera has us running towards 40 if this is what it looks like: pure joy.
09
Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee's lip gloss game is undefeated.
10
Yola
Yola took Afro puffs to the next level with this amazing hairdo.
11
Monique Samuels
T'Challah is beautiful, but Monique's feather's bloom brighter.
12
Christina Milian
Christina reminds us that putting on a lip and perfecting your brows can make you feel renewed.
13
Naomi Campbell
Naomi does fashion week. Naomi is fashion week.
14
Kenya Moore
Kenya has us seeing and singing the blues and it never felt so good.
15
Skai Jackson
When all you need is the light of golden hour.
16
Tanaye White
Just another day being Tanaye; beautiful with perfect brown skin.
17
Shannon Thornton
Shannon looks like she gave the sun a reason to shine that day.
18
Marlo Hampton
The pearls of the world wish they could shine as bright as Marlo.
19
Jhené Aiko
Jhené's kitty is a cutie, but we'll take that smooth skin over a face of fur any day.
20
Lizzo
#Lizzobebeating...that face, that is. Perfection!