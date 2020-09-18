Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week Sept 13 – Sept 19
Instagram/@naomi
By Shalwah Evans ·

While some celebrities gave our timelines a hair treat for World Afro Day, New York Fashion Week and the change in weather gave others a reason to try new beauty looks over the past seven days.

Celebrities also got dolled up for quick poses with their fur (and winged) babies. And we’re always in support of any reason to indulge in glam and find some Black girl joy, especially as we transition back to cold weather months.

So as we say farewell to official summer, we revel in all the fall makeup looks and celebratory curls to come. Check out the ladies who got a jumpstart on warming our hearts with their beauty when it’s cold outside.

01
Gabby Sidibe
Gabby's white liner and rosy cheeks are giving her twists some competition for our attention. They all win!
Instagram/@brandontour
02
Rico Nasty
Everything about Rico Nasty's look is sickening, from her headpiece to her lipstick and oh, that skin.
Instagram/@riconasty
03
Kyla Pratt
Kyla and those delightful cheeks are forever youthful and glowing. Who else has birthdays with no aging?
Instagram/@kylapratt
04
Monica
Monica looks like the sweet melanin-goddess she is. But that smile also says 'don't get it twisted.'
Instagram/@monicadenise
05
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa's nineties throwback look is the Aaliyah vibe we needed to end out the summer.
Instagram/@nafessawilliams
06
Angela Yee
Angela's red lips says she's ready for the weekend.
Instagram/@angelayee
07
Flo Milli
Flo Milli's loose blue curls have us mesmerized.
Instagram/@flomillishit
08
Tamera Mowry
Tamera has us running towards 40 if this is what it looks like: pure joy.
Instagram/@tameramowrytwo
09
Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee's lip gloss game is undefeated.
Instagram/@mingleesimmons
10
Yola
Yola took Afro puffs to the next level with this amazing hairdo.
Instagram/@iamyolaofficial/@jross_smith
11
Monique Samuels
T'Challah is beautiful, but Monique's feather's bloom brighter.
Instagram/@mrsmoniquesamuels
12
Christina Milian
Christina reminds us that putting on a lip and perfecting your brows can make you feel renewed.
Instagram/@christinamilian
13
Naomi Campbell
Naomi does fashion week. Naomi is fashion week.
Instagram/@naomi
14
Kenya Moore
Kenya has us seeing and singing the blues and it never felt so good.
Instagram/@thekenyamoore
15
Skai Jackson
When all you need is the light of golden hour.
Instagram/@skaijackson
16
Tanaye White
Just another day being Tanaye; beautiful with perfect brown skin.
Instagram/@tanayedubz
17
Shannon Thornton
Shannon looks like she gave the sun a reason to shine that day.
Instagram/@shannonjthornton
18
Marlo Hampton
The pearls of the world wish they could shine as bright as Marlo.
Instagram/@marlohampton
19
Jhené Aiko
Jhené's kitty is a cutie, but we'll take that smooth skin over a face of fur any day.
Instagram/@jheneaiko
20
Lizzo
#Lizzobebeating...that face, that is. Perfection!
Instagram/@lizzobeeating
