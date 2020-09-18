While some celebrities gave our timelines a hair treat for World Afro Day, New York Fashion Week and the change in weather gave others a reason to try new beauty looks over the past seven days.

Celebrities also got dolled up for quick poses with their fur (and winged) babies. And we’re always in support of any reason to indulge in glam and find some Black girl joy, especially as we transition back to cold weather months.

So as we say farewell to official summer, we revel in all the fall makeup looks and celebratory curls to come. Check out the ladies who got a jumpstart on warming our hearts with their beauty when it’s cold outside.