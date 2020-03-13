The NBA is has suspended its season. Major League Soccer has shut down any further games. And all the tourists in the city that never sleeps have finally seen Broadway come to a halt. Coronavirus has overtaken the nation.
But one thing that COVID-19 has not affected is our favorite celebrities’ ability to show off a fabulous beat. It might seem trivial given what’s going on. But a little lipstick can go a long way in making you feel better when it seems like you’re surrounded by chaos. So coronavirus might turn your city into a ghost town, but Tinseltown will still deliver on fabulousness.
Check out the beauties who didn’t miss a beat, even during the current pandemic.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess topped off her otherwise subtle beat with a bold blue metallic eyeshadow.
Tetona Jackson
White winged liner has never looked better than Tetona's, which she paired with copper shadow.
Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian
Serena and Olympia are mother-daughter beauty and selfie goals.
Taja Simpson
Taja's nude lipstick and bright smile are exactly what we need to stay calm during the outbreak.
Jennifer Hosten
Former Miss World Jennifer Hosten is every bit as regal as she was when she was crowned in 1970.
Lil Wave Daddy
Lil Wave Daddy graced ESSENCE's HQ with a fabulous neon fade.
Logan Browning
Get into Logan's coral shadow, coral lip, coral dress, coral earrings combination.
Doja Cat
Pandemic be damned! Doja's gorgeous smile, dramatic lashes and glittery skin are beaming.
Leomie Anderson
We'd rather talk about Leomie's bedroom eyes and perfectly plaited cornrows than COVID-19.
Kellee Stewart
Kellee's hint of pink around the eyes gave her beauty look that extra oomph.
Blue Ivy
Blue Ivy's knotless braids are further proof that she's a beauty icon in the making.
Kyla Pratt
Kyla's red lips and red nails are the best way to do matchy-matchy beauty.
Spice
Spice matched her blue tresses with the most fashionable pandemic mask we've seen to date.
Natalie Odell
Natalie dabbled in some vampy beauty and it was a red carpet do.
Dondria
Dondria's bangs frame her face perfectly to elevate her already flawless look.
Shonisani Masutha
Shonisani's blue twists are a bold protective style and we love it.
Ciara
Ciara's pregnancy glow is already otherworldly; we STAN for her in this bright red lip.