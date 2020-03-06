Getty Images

As Paris Fashion Week wrapped up and our favorite Tinseltown cuties hit vacation, premieres, and various red carpets, we continued to beauty watch. Better than people watching, beauty watching both entertains and serves us. And we’re eating it all up.

Yara Shahidi tapped into ’60s mod style overseas at Paris Fashion Week, and Danileigh had us staring at her flawlessly clear armpits during her vacation in Punta Cana. While some of us were worried about whether the coronavirus was zeroing in on our hometowns, these ladies were being beautiful and unbothered.

Check out the celebrities who didn’t let a pandemic effect their hair and makeup slays for the week.