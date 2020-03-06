As Paris Fashion Week wrapped up and our favorite Tinseltown cuties hit vacation, premieres, and various red carpets, we continued to beauty watch. Better than people watching, beauty watching both entertains and serves us. And we’re eating it all up.
Yara Shahidi tapped into ’60s mod style overseas at Paris Fashion Week, and Danileigh had us staring at her flawlessly clear armpits during her vacation in Punta Cana. While some of us were worried about whether the coronavirus was zeroing in on our hometowns, these ladies were being beautiful and unbothered.
Check out the celebrities who didn’t let a pandemic effect their hair and makeup slays for the week.
01
Joan Smalls
Joan can wear a topknot, or a shag, or a bob and still ooze sex appeal.
02
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee might have kept the beauty subtle for Super Tuesday but she still didn't skimp on the pink lipstick.
03
Adut Akech
Adut's glow comes from foundation and highlight, but mostly from her inner beauty.
04
Robin Thede
Robin's matching her eyelids, cheeks, lips, and spirit. They're all rosy and sweet.
05
Yara Shahidi
Yara's Bantu knotted faux locs and throwback mod eyes are a Paris Fashion week do.
06
Grace Carter
Get into Grace's glossy orange eyelids.
07
Angela Bassett
Angela is the baddest; she doesn't sweat, she glows.
08
Mya
Mya makes sure she hits those touch ups between performances.
09
Halima Aden
If we could catch even the smallest bit of Halima's drip we'd be good to go for the entire weekend.
10
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita landed on the Louis Vuitton show like a lightning bolt with pops of vibrant blue.
11
Pearl Thusi
Pearl can try to cover up those beautifully dramatic eyes, but between her hair, nails, and radiant shoulders, we're still looking.
12
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine's berry cheeks are the bake-job of a treasured hand.
13
Mélie Tiacoh
Sometimes you have to just close your eyes and let the sun go to work on that skin, like Mélie.
14
Rachel Roy and Ava Dash
Rachel Roy and Ava Dash are ageless beauties with the best eye sparkle.
15
Brittney Elena
Brittney understands the importance of matching your baby hair to your lip gloss: popping.
16
Nene Leakes
Bye wig? Not today. Nene's blond body wave was everything on WWHL.
17
Danileigh
Danileigh's golden box braids look great but it's her immaculate armpits that have us gagging.
18
Nakai
Whoever said you shouldn't do dramatic red lips with dramatic cat-eyes clearly hasn't seen Nakai's beat.
19
Nia Long
Nia is, and forever will be, our beauty crush with her schoolgirl freckles and cheeks.
20
Janelle Monáe
Janelle beautifully rocked the white eyeliner trend for the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week.