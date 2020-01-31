As Sundance Film Festival wraps up and we prepare to jump into New York Fashion Week, we look back on a good week in celebrity beauty. But then again, what week isn’t? Whether they were showing off their natural faces on social media, or hitting the red carpet for the Grammys, movie premieres, and afterparties, our favorite Tinseltown beauties made it haute.

It was a week of less is more and pared down looks reigned. Red lipstick still made an appearance, but wasn’t the go-to this week as many celebs kept it simple for their outings and events.

Check out the women who had us envious and excited for the beauty looks to come as awards season continues.

01 Didi Stone Didi Stone was styling in her red lips and Moncler on a snowy mountain. olomidedidi 02 Kehlani They weren't ready for the baby hair and brow situation Kehlani brought to the YouTube Originals premiere. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 03 Tanya Sam It's always Tanya time on our timelines with this Canadian baddie. Instagram/@itstanyatime 04 H.E.R. It's always about flawless skin and flawless hair for H.E.R. Instagram/@hermusicofficial 05 Rashida Jones Rashida Jones shows us how to wear a dark hued bob and bright red lips. Instagram/@jamiemakeup 06 Zazie Beetz Throwback braids for a timeless beauty. Instagram/zaziebeets 07 Jurnee Smollett-Bell Something tells us Jurnee's yellow is not so mellow. Instagram/@jurneebell 08 Staceyann Chin It was all about big colorful hair at Sundance Film Festival for Staceyann Chin. George Pimentel/Getty Images 09 Jordyn Woods Red lips? Check. Red nails? Check. Red 'fit? Check. Fiery hot beauty and bawdy? Check and check. Instagram/@jordynwoods 10 Saweetie Saweetie made colorful bobby pins the best thing to happen to updos in 2020. Instagram/@hair4kicks 11 Justine Skye Justine spared no inches, on her hair or nails, to make a special announcement on Instagram this week. Instagram/@justineskye 12 K. Michelle K. Michelle's promoting her new album in impeccable style and gorgeous beats. Jim Spellman/Getty Images 13 Imaan Hammam Tousled curls never looked better than the ones in Imaan's cute updo. Instagram/@imaanhammam 14 Dora Owusu Dora's rich chocolate-hued skin looks good enough to eat. Instagram/@doraowusu 15 Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell and her cheekbones paired a short bob with a subtle purple shimmery eye and it was a red carpet slay. Steve Granitz/WireImage 16 Radha Blank The hostess of the evening, Radha served a deep plum lip with radiant blemish free skin. Rich Fury/Getty Images 17 Fantasia Fantasia's perfectly coiffed ruby tresses remind us why going to a professional colorist will always win. Instagram/@tasiasword 18 Sheila E. Sheila E.'s dramatic lashes and nude lips reminded us why she's so legendary in more than just music. Amy Sussman/Getty Images 19 Kandi Burruss Always beat to perfection, Kandi was electric with blue eye makeup at a Pre-Grammys gala. Steve Granitz/WireImage 20 Lizzo From the red carpet, to the press room, to the afterparty, Lizzo was serving lewks on Grammys night. Steve Granitz/WireImage

