As Sundance Film Festival wraps up and we prepare to jump into New York Fashion Week, we look back on a good week in celebrity beauty. But then again, what week isn’t? Whether they were showing off their natural faces on social media, or hitting the red carpet for the Grammys, movie premieres, and afterparties, our favorite Tinseltown beauties made it haute.
It was a week of less is more and pared down looks reigned. Red lipstick still made an appearance, but wasn’t the go-to this week as many celebs kept it simple for their outings and events.
Check out the women who had us envious and excited for the beauty looks to come as awards season continues.
01
Didi Stone
Didi Stone was styling in her red lips and Moncler on a snowy mountain.
02
Kehlani
They weren't ready for the baby hair and brow situation Kehlani brought to the YouTube Originals premiere.
03
Tanya Sam
It's always Tanya time on our timelines with this Canadian baddie.
04
H.E.R.
It's always about flawless skin and flawless hair for H.E.R.
05
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones shows us how to wear a dark hued bob and bright red lips.
06
Zazie Beetz
Throwback braids for a timeless beauty.
07
Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Something tells us Jurnee's yellow is not so mellow.
08
Staceyann Chin
It was all about big colorful hair at Sundance Film Festival for Staceyann Chin.
09
Jordyn Woods
Red lips? Check. Red nails? Check. Red 'fit? Check. Fiery hot beauty and bawdy? Check and check.
10
Saweetie
Saweetie made colorful bobby pins the best thing to happen to updos in 2020.
11
Justine Skye
Justine spared no inches, on her hair or nails, to make a special announcement on Instagram this week.
12
K. Michelle
K. Michelle's promoting her new album in impeccable style and gorgeous beats.
13
Imaan Hammam
Tousled curls never looked better than the ones in Imaan's cute updo.
14
Dora Owusu
Dora's rich chocolate-hued skin looks good enough to eat.
15
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell and her cheekbones paired a short bob with a subtle purple shimmery eye and it was a red carpet slay.
16
Radha Blank
The hostess of the evening, Radha served a deep plum lip with radiant blemish free skin.
17
Fantasia
Fantasia's perfectly coiffed ruby tresses remind us why going to a professional colorist will always win.
18
Sheila E.
Sheila E.'s dramatic lashes and nude lips reminded us why she's so legendary in more than just music.
19
Kandi Burruss
Always beat to perfection, Kandi was electric with blue eye makeup at a Pre-Grammys gala.
20
Lizzo
From the red carpet, to the press room, to the afterparty, Lizzo was serving lewks on Grammys night.