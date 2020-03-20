As cities and states across the country are trying to slow down the spread of COVID-19, shelter-in-place mandates, self-quarantine and work-from-home orders have halted premieres, parties and red carpets events. And with the bars, restaurants and other venues for social gatherings closed in most states, it’s all about finding joy in being home.

So our favorite starlets are getting into some DIY glam and letting social media be their stage. And we’re still watching. Coronavirus might slow down our social lives, but it will never stop a good bake or curls from popping. Plus a little blush and some lashes are a nice distraction when quarantine boredom starts to set in.

Check out the ladies whose latest Instagram beauty posts made our week better with their gorgeous beats and haute hair.