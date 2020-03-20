As cities and states across the country are trying to slow down the spread of COVID-19, shelter-in-place mandates, self-quarantine and work-from-home orders have halted premieres, parties and red carpets events. And with the bars, restaurants and other venues for social gatherings closed in most states, it’s all about finding joy in being home.
So our favorite starlets are getting into some DIY glam and letting social media be their stage. And we’re still watching. Coronavirus might slow down our social lives, but it will never stop a good bake or curls from popping. Plus a little blush and some lashes are a nice distraction when quarantine boredom starts to set in.
Check out the ladies whose latest Instagram beauty posts made our week better with their gorgeous beats and haute hair.
01
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada's glow is always bright, but she also knows how to catch that light.
Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith
02
Gabrielle Graham
Gabrielle's top bun and lip gloss are a winning combo.
Instagram/@grahamgabrielle
03
Slick Woods
Slick's throwback makes us want to pull out all our green palettes and get busy.
Instagram/@slickwoods
04
Tracee Ellis Ross
This is Tracee in all her Cher realness.
Instagram/@traceeellisross
05
Regina Hall
Regina is calm, unbothered and gorgeous in this photo taken just before studio audiences were prohibited.
Instagram/@kilprity
06
China McClain
China and Sierra are sisterly healthy skin goals if we've ever seen them.
Instagram/@chinamcclain
07
Mya
Mya's black lipstick make us want to try some vampy beauty looks while we work from home.
Instagram/@myaplanet9
08
Kelis
Kelis and her ruby curls made our hearts flutter right before our doors shuttered.
Instagram/@kelis
09
Marsai Martin
Marsai admitted that she was actually at home in pajamas, but we're still loving this glam shot. Yes braid!
Instagram/@marsaimartin
10
Keisha Epps
Keisha is giving us lashes to last through the entire quarantine period.
Instagram/@lovekeishaepps
11
Khat Brim
Like a true hair mogul, Khat keeps those tresses coiffed no matter the occasion or non-occasion.
Instagram/@khatbrim
12
June Ambrose
June knows that a little eye shadow can lift the spirit and the boredom during mass quarantine.
Instagram/@juneambrose
13
Imaan Hammam
Even with no makeup and tousled hair, Imaan is breathtaking.
Instagram/@imaanhammam
14
Asian Doll
Global pandemic or not, Asian Doll never misses a beat.
Instagram/@asiandabrat
15
Jordyn Woods
We love a bright red lip like Jordyn's to go with a classic black-and-white polka-dot fit.