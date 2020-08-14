Another week of summer brought another week of scroll-stopping celebrity beauty looks. As some Tinseltown ladies are beginning to take on the #2020challenge, others are still basking in the palettes that allow them to show off their melanin richness.
And with travel slightly picking back up, some of our favorite beauties have escaped to their distant happy places. The result is selfies of their happy place looks, filled with dramatic eyelashes, colorful lips, and gorgeous skin glowing with perfection.
Check out the gallery below to see which queens made us feel vindicated in our Insta-stalking. They just look that good.
01
Cynthia Bailey
We love how Cynthia mixed faux locs with box braids in several colors.
02
Ashley Blaine Featherson
Ashley always comes through with the skin.
03
Danileigh
After seeing Danileigh's bronze glow we're longing for a trip to the Dominican Republic.
04
Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle can't hide all that flawless beauty behind those glasses.
05
Amanda Seales
Amanda knows that sometimes a red lip and some twists are all you need.
06
Brandee Evans
From her curls to her pearly smile, Brandee looks like a beauty crush in the making.
07
Brooke Valentine
Brooke always comes strong with her eyelash game.
08
Rico Nasty
Rico is making us feel like maybe we can pull off neon this pretty too.
09
Jennifer Williams
We wonder if Jennifer woke up like that, because she looks like a dream.
10
Winnie Harlow
Winnie channeling our favorite Janet Jackson energy.
11
Bresha Webb
Bresha just looks fresh faced, filled with joy, and downright pretty.
12
Tyra Banks
Leave it to Tyra to make even a faux face tattoo look stunning.
13
Tierra Whack
Tierra complemented her classic hair beads with throwback door knockers.
14
Lori Harvey
We need Lori's lip color and bake technique, stat!
15
Jasmine Tookes
We're loving Jasmine's loose tousled curls and clean makeup look.
16
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls looks both innocent and bad all at the same time thanks to that eyeliner and nude lip combo.
17
Tia Mowry
Tia switched it up with the long loose waves and we're absolutely here for it.
18
Taraji P. Henson
This look makes us want to just call her Raji. You better do it!
19
Vanessa Simmons
We love a matching headwrap and face mask look, and Vanessa made it next level with the dramatic lashes.
20
Regina King
Regina doesn't post lots of selfies but this glorious beauty shot was in the name of Breonna Taylor and we stand with the star. Please, say her name!