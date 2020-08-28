This week marked a number of birthdays, much needed getaways and other celebrations for Hollywood beauties to put on a face. They donned their colorful lips, favorite lashes, and quenched curls for our social media viewing pleasure.
Dewy skin and fresh faces also made their way onto our timelines. And in a year where any moment of joy is a moment to cherish, we’re championing their energy to indulge in some glam. It’s giving us the inspiration to experiment with some new hair and makeup looks this weekend.
Check out the gallery to see who made us lose our breath like Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle circa 2004.
01
China McClain
Is China's 22nd birthday beauty glow making you feel and look old too (asking for friend)?
02
Angela Yee
Braids done, red lip on, let the weekend in beauty begin.
03
Keke
Keke's celebration of 26 was also a celebration of looking smoking hot.
04
Amara La Negra
Amara looks so beautiful, even the wind is trying to sweep her off her feet.
05
Jhené Aiko
Jhené and this nude lip are like Wayman and Micah -- the partnership is undeniable and they make you want to stare.
06
H.E.R.
Between the curls, the lashes and the glowing skin it's clear that summer is doing right by H.E.R.
07
Julissa Bermudez
From her top knot to her red lip, Julissa has us gagged.
08
Eva Marcille
We're starting to wonder if Eva's a robot, because skin this perfect just can't be real. We stan!
09
Jennifer Freeman
Jennifer just reminded us what a little blush can do to lift your cheeks and spirits.
10
Gabrielle Dennis
We don't even care to know what Gabrielle is looking at because we're too busy gazing at her.
11
Tanya Sam
Tanya's selfie is so artistic and editorial. And her curls are down right gorgeous.
12
Gabby Douglas
Gabby's giving a coy gaze but those blonde inches and black nails are giving vixen vibes.
13
Rico Nasty
Whether right side up or upside down, Rico always hits those angles.
14
Lauren Williams
Lauren's smile is heartwarming and her lashes and hair are covetable.
15
Jasmine Sanders
We're getting a peek into how Jasmine gets gorgeous and we're taking notes.
16
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl lured us in with the beauty then hit us with the all important message. VOTE!
17
Deborah Cox
Deborah's holding those pups close but her eyes are showing the camera all the love.
18
Laila Ali
Wherever Laila is going with this outstanding glam, we will follow.
19
Ava DuVernay
Ava is her hairstylist's and makeup artist's wildest dreams. Stunning!
20
Ciara
It might seem like that's the sun hitting right, but we know it's actually Ciara's post-baby glow.