This week marked a number of birthdays, much needed getaways and other celebrations for Hollywood beauties to put on a face. They donned their colorful lips, favorite lashes, and quenched curls for our social media viewing pleasure.

Dewy skin and fresh faces also made their way onto our timelines. And in a year where any moment of joy is a moment to cherish, we’re championing their energy to indulge in some glam. It’s giving us the inspiration to experiment with some new hair and makeup looks this weekend.

Check out the gallery to see who made us lose our breath like Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle circa 2004.