It might feel like politics dominated the week — the DNC took place, Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic nomination with Kamala Harris as his running mate, and more voting initiatives kicked off — but Tinseltown still continued with its usual shenanigans.

Fortunately, that included some of our melanin-rich beauties digging into their makeup cases and putting on a face for the ‘gram, or getting their hair done for an at-home flex. We’re not mad. Instead, we’re watching and taking notes.

Check out the gallery below to see which celebrity hair and makeup made us weak in the knees like SWV these past seven days.