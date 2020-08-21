It might feel like politics dominated the week — the DNC took place, Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic nomination with Kamala Harris as his running mate, and more voting initiatives kicked off — but Tinseltown still continued with its usual shenanigans.
Fortunately, that included some of our melanin-rich beauties digging into their makeup cases and putting on a face for the ‘gram, or getting their hair done for an at-home flex. We’re not mad. Instead, we’re watching and taking notes.
Check out the gallery below to see which celebrity hair and makeup made us weak in the knees like SWV these past seven days.
Keri Hilson
Her name is Keri, her lipstick's berry. She shines so bright and we are just hoping to soak up some of the light.
Nikki Thot
Never did we think that cheekbones could make us quiver. And then Nikki stepped on the scene.
Dominique Fishback
Dominique is always serving that youthful and envious skin.
Shannon Thornton
Shannon is giving Mississippi a run for her money with this scroll-stopping look. Now that's how you do a ba-yang!
Aisha Hinds
Aisha got all twisted up to give us another week of dope hair.
IAMDDB
IAMDDB is showing us that it takes a team, but we know most of it just comes from her natural flyness.
Keyshia Cole
Keyshia caught that light like a pro. She looks like a gooddess.
Marsai Martin
Marsai celebrated another year of fabulous hair and bomb makeup.
Yandy Smith-Harris
Yandy is going to make all the boys apply to Howard next year in hopes that all of the girls look this gorgeous.
Dreezy
Dreezy is absolutely stunning with this glow. We're taking a lesson in bronzing and highlighting immediately.
Storm Reid
Storm zoomed in on those brows and baby hairs so we could see the details in the perfection.
Bresha Webb
Bresha's glossy nude lip is perfect for a dramatic beauty look or soft glam like hers.
Mulatto
Mulatto's full beat is incredible but it's her fiery hair and embellished nails that have us giving heart eyes.
Naomi Osaka
Apply red lip and flex!
Ta'Rhonda Jones
Always bringing the beauty, Ta'Rhonda is working that green and green.
Elarica Johnson
Skin, lips, hair, nails -- Elarica is serving it all and barely trying.
Susan Kelechi Watson
For anyone who thinks that you can't be fabulous with a mask on, take notes.
Keke
Dreamcatcher? More like heart stealer. We're going to need you to come off of those hair details, stat Keke.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe gave mid-week pick me up a whole new meaning.
Janet Jackson
Janet looks like an angel with the best textured hair and lashes perfected by the heavens.