15 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Petros Kouiouris / Instagram

In the first week of March, celebrities leaned more into their signature beauty looks, reinventing the details in which they’re known – and they had all the time to show us how they would like to be perceived. Between the Billboard Awards, Time’s Gala, and fashion week, we double-tapped the most solid beauty moments to lead our inspiration going into the weekend. From Tems’ braided bantu knots to Taraji P. Henson’s lace cut eyeshadow, this week turned our Instagram feed into a walking mood board.

With fashion month having its final leg in Paris, makeup artist Harold James had a busy week beating front row looks for invitees Adut Akech, Sabrina Elba and Tina Kunakey. First, Akech wore a mocha-toned lip and silver eyeshadow for Balenciaga; then, James swiped coma red-colored Byredo liquid matte lipstick for Elba’s Coperni look; finally at Sacai, Kunakey paired a finely fanned bang with neutral no-pore makeup.

We noticed Kelela had a fair share of reposts for her signature pale brows, shaved head, and brown liquid lip. Meanwhile, Saweetie’s experimentation landed her in a teased, candy blue wig with stiffened lash umbrellas to match. As the week went on, matte makeup was not lost on model Aweng Chuol, who powdered her under eyes with highlight, ending with the Pat McGrath team’s soft business casual makeup on Aoki Lee Simmons.

Below, take a look at 15 celebrity beauty moments we double-tapped this week.