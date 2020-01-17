This week, like every week, celebrities took to social media to give us more reasons to fan over their beauty. Sporting the hair and makeup that we strive to achieve without the help of a glam squad, they represented for the sisters giving lewks.

For some, a clean natural face was the highlight of the week, and for others it was all about a bold red lip. Either way, each look was another confirmation that our brown skin and curly hair are glorious in all forms.

Check out the Instagram selfies and intimate shots to see some of the starlets that made our hearts melt with their beauty looks this week.

01 Tracee Ellis Ross Girlfriend didn't play with those red lips, rosy cheekbones and picture perfect lashes. Instagram/@traceeeliisross 02 Nafessa Williams Between her topknot, edges, and her eyes, we don't know what to fangirl over first. Instagram/@nafessawilliams 03 Kaliegh Garris This queen was born with this signature crown, a bejeweled crest is just a bonus. Instagram/@kalieghgarris 04 Asian Da Brat Give them edges, give them pearls, give them nails, give them curls. Maybe she can put that in a song! Instagram/@asiandabrat 05 Didi Stone A true beauty aficionado knows how to sport the blue liner trend for 2020. Instagram/@olomidedidi 06 Antoinette Robertson Dear all people, this smoking hot Coco is and will always be a beauty boss in every way. Instagram/@antoinette 07 Eva Marcille If this platinum cut wasn't already giving us the feels, she further shut it down with this perfect beat. Instagram/@evamarcille 08 Camille Winbush We love her carefree waves and her impeccably smooth skin. Instagram/@camilleswinbush 09 Doja Cat When you can rock neon orange hair and still look this fly, you know your beauty is for the ages. Instagram/@dojacat 10 Alicia Keys Slaughtering the week with a ponytail as long as the list of things she has to do. Instagram/@aliciakeys 11 Lalah Hathaway We love a windswept do paired with a matte red lip. Instagram/@lalahhathaway 12 Jessie Woo Our seeester never misses a step in her beauty routine, so these flawless strands are no surprise. Instagram/@thejessiewoo 13 Condola Rashad When a theatrically stunning beauty and the perfect red lip come together, the weather warms up unexpectedly. Instagram/@dolabunny 14 Tami Roman The honey blond inches down the back simply complement the rest of this gorgeous beauty look. Instagram/@tamiroman 15 Yola Her gold shimmery eyeshadow and gorgeous deep red lips pop even in the dimly lit backstage setting. Instagram/@iamyolaofficial 16 Toni Romiti Tomboys keep their hair looking fly too. Instagram/@toniromiti 17 La La Anthony This classic high ponytail and nude lips will always be on trend. Instagram/@lala 18 Grace Bol When your skin is this poreless and close to perfection, you take selfies this up close. Instagram/@gracebol 19 SouKeyna Diouf A great lipstick and highlight and make sure you always stay in the glow. Instagram/@soukeyna 20 Sanaa Lathan The closeup you have to take because your eye makeup and pink lips are so gorgeous they need to be documented. Instagram/@sanaalathan

