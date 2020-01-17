This week, like every week, celebrities took to social media to give us more reasons to fan over their beauty. Sporting the hair and makeup that we strive to achieve without the help of a glam squad, they represented for the sisters giving lewks.
For some, a clean natural face was the highlight of the week, and for others it was all about a bold red lip. Either way, each look was another confirmation that our brown skin and curly hair are glorious in all forms.
Check out the Instagram selfies and intimate shots to see some of the starlets that made our hearts melt with their beauty looks this week.
01
Tracee Ellis Ross
Girlfriend didn't play with those red lips, rosy cheekbones and picture perfect lashes.
02
Nafessa Williams
Between her topknot, edges, and her eyes, we don't know what to fangirl over first.
03
Kaliegh Garris
This queen was born with this signature crown, a bejeweled crest is just a bonus.
04
Asian Da Brat
Give them edges, give them pearls, give them nails, give them curls. Maybe she can put that in a song!
05
Didi Stone
A true beauty aficionado knows how to sport the blue liner trend for 2020.
06
Antoinette Robertson
Dear all people, this smoking hot Coco is and will always be a beauty boss in every way.
07
Eva Marcille
If this platinum cut wasn't already giving us the feels, she further shut it down with this perfect beat.
08
Camille Winbush
We love her carefree waves and her impeccably smooth skin.
09
Doja Cat
When you can rock neon orange hair and still look this fly, you know your beauty is for the ages.
10
Alicia Keys
Slaughtering the week with a ponytail as long as the list of things she has to do.
11
Lalah Hathaway
We love a windswept do paired with a matte red lip.
12
Jessie Woo
Our seeester never misses a step in her beauty routine, so these flawless strands are no surprise.
13
Condola Rashad
When a theatrically stunning beauty and the perfect red lip come together, the weather warms up unexpectedly.
14
Tami Roman
The honey blond inches down the back simply complement the rest of this gorgeous beauty look.
15
Yola
Her gold shimmery eyeshadow and gorgeous deep red lips pop even in the dimly lit backstage setting.
16
Toni Romiti
Tomboys keep their hair looking fly too.
17
La La Anthony
This classic high ponytail and nude lips will always be on trend.
18
Grace Bol
When your skin is this poreless and close to perfection, you take selfies this up close.
19
SouKeyna Diouf
A great lipstick and highlight and make sure you always stay in the glow.
20
Sanaa Lathan
The closeup you have to take because your eye makeup and pink lips are so gorgeous they need to be documented.