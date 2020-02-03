Celebrity Beauty From Super Bowl Sunday
Whether watching from home, at a party, or watching from a suite at the stadium, the Super Bowl experience is an event. And our ladies take their event glam seriously.

While some regarded the day as just another Sunday to put on a perfect face, others got really into the spirit of the game. Others couldn’t wait until Sunday, throwing on their best hairpieces and lashes for Pre-Bowl bashes all around town on Saturday.

All in all, it made for a beautiful weekend, with some Super Bowl glam that filled our timelines with looks as entertaining as the halftime show. None of these ladies were playing, but they all won.

Saweetie
Instagram/@saweetie
DaniLeigh
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
Megan Thee Stallion
Instagram/@thestallion
Amara La Negra
Instagram/@amaralanegraaln/adeemproduction
Mariama Diallo
Instagram/@mariamadiallo_
Ciara
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
Ryan Destiny
Instagram/@ryandestiny
Paloma Ford
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM
Dora Owusu
Instagram/@doraowusu/Shawn Hanna
Bonita Rebel
Instagram/@bonitarebel
NeNe Leakes
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Lil Mo
Instagram/@thelilmoshow
Masika Kalysha
Instagram/@masikakalysha
Jada Pinkett Smith
Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith
Beyoncé
Instagram/@beyonce
