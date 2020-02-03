Whether watching from home, at a party, or watching from a suite at the stadium, the Super Bowl experience is an event. And our ladies take their event glam seriously.
While some regarded the day as just another Sunday to put on a perfect face, others got really into the spirit of the game. Others couldn’t wait until Sunday, throwing on their best hairpieces and lashes for Pre-Bowl bashes all around town on Saturday.
All in all, it made for a beautiful weekend, with some Super Bowl glam that filled our timelines with looks as entertaining as the halftime show. None of these ladies were playing, but they all won.
01
Saweetie
02
DaniLeigh
03
Megan Thee Stallion
04
Amara La Negra
05
Mariama Diallo
06
Ciara
07
Ryan Destiny
08
Paloma Ford
09
Dora Owusu
10
Bonita Rebel
11
NeNe Leakes
12
Lil Mo
13
Masika Kalysha
14
Jada Pinkett Smith
15
Beyoncé