Whether watching from home, at a party, or watching from a suite at the stadium, the Super Bowl experience is an event. And our ladies take their event glam seriously.

While some regarded the day as just another Sunday to put on a perfect face, others got really into the spirit of the game. Others couldn’t wait until Sunday, throwing on their best hairpieces and lashes for Pre-Bowl bashes all around town on Saturday.

All in all, it made for a beautiful weekend, with some Super Bowl glam that filled our timelines with looks as entertaining as the halftime show. None of these ladies were playing, but they all won.