Celebrate 4/20 With These CBD-Infused Beauty Products
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

It may seem like an ordinary Monday, but if you’re into cannabis culture, then you know that 4/20 is an occasion to celebrate.

There are various ways to observe the holiday, but for beauty enthusiasts, there’s only one way to go about it: indulge in opulent CBD (Cannabidiol) infused skincare products.

CBD is a byproduct of the cannabis plant, and it touts anti-inflammatory benefits that help the body relax, which is the reason why it’s found in everything from face oils to body creams to deodorants to fragrances.

So to commemorate the special day, we rounded up 20 CBD-infused must-haves to add to your beauty arsenal.

01
Malin+Goetz Meadowfoam Oil Balm
Photo: Malin+Goetz
available at Malin+Goetz $48 Shop Now
02
Pure Bloom Glow Getter Night Cream
Photo: Pure Bloom
available at Pure Bloom $38 Shop Now
03
Derma-E Skin Distressing Calming CBD Serum
Photo: Derma E
available at Derma E $23 Shop Now
04
YUNI Beauty Zenicure Rejuvenating Face Oil
Photo: YUNI
available at Ulta $35 Shop Now
05
hello CBD Fluoride Free Paste
Photo: Ulta
available at Ulta $13 Shop Now
06
Sagely Naturals CBD Eye Cream
Photo: Sagely Naturals
available at Sagely Naturals $49 Shop Now
07
Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous Massage & Body Oil CBD Bottle
Photo: Ellis Brooklyn
available at Ellis Brooklyn $65 Shop Now
08
MĀSK Luminous CBD Face Sheet Mask
Photo: MĀSK
available at MĀSK $25 Shop Now
09
Vertly Bath Salts
Photo: Vertly
available at Space NK $29 Shop Now
10
Khus+Khus Bleu Body Wax
Photo: Khus+Khus
available at Khus+Khus $35 Shop Now
11
Reign Together The Kissing Balm
Photo: Reign Together
available at Reign Together $15 Shop Now
12
Paula's Choice CBD Skin Transformative Treatment Milk
Photo: Nordstrom
available at Paula's Choice $49 Shop Now
13
Ellis Brooklyn CBD Marvelous Massage & Body Oil Rollerball Bottle
14
High Eye-Q Cannabis Eye Gel
Photo: high beauty
available at high beauty $42 Shop Now
15
Herbivore Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil
Photo: Sephora
available at Sephora $48 Shop Now
16
Glow Dust Pre-Party Sheet Mask
Photo: Glow Dust
available at Glow Dust $9 Shop Now
17
Nails.INC Just Kinda Bliss Duo
Photo: Nails.INC
available at Sephora $15 Shop Now
18
|+| Coffee Scrub
P
available at |+| $40 Shop Now
19
Avon Veilment CBD Nourishing Body Cream
Photo: Avon
available at Avon $33 Shop Now
20
Milk Makeup Triple The Kush Set
Photo: Sephora
available at Sephora $25 Shop Now
TOPICS: