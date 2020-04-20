Celebrate 4/20 With These CBD-Infused Beauty Products

Photo: Getty

It may seem like an ordinary Monday, but if you’re into cannabis culture, then you know that 4/20 is an occasion to celebrate.

There are various ways to observe the holiday, but for beauty enthusiasts, there’s only one way to go about it: indulge in opulent CBD (Cannabidiol) infused skincare products.

CBD is a byproduct of the cannabis plant, and it touts anti-inflammatory benefits that help the body relax, which is the reason why it’s found in everything from face oils to body creams to deodorants to fragrances.

So to commemorate the special day, we rounded up 20 CBD-infused must-haves to add to your beauty arsenal.