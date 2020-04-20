Celebrate 4/20 With These CBD-Infused Beauty Products

It may seem like an ordinary Monday, but if you’re into cannabis culture, then you know that 4/20 is an occasion to celebrate.
There are various ways to observe the holiday, but for beauty enthusiasts, there’s only one way to go about it: indulge in opulent CBD (Cannabidiol) infused skincare products.
CBD is a byproduct of the cannabis plant, and it touts anti-inflammatory benefits that help the body relax, which is the reason why it’s found in everything from face oils to body creams to deodorants to fragrances.
So to commemorate the special day, we rounded up 20 CBD-infused must-haves to add to your beauty arsenal.
01
Malin+Goetz Meadowfoam Oil Balm
02
Pure Bloom Glow Getter Night Cream
03
Derma-E Skin Distressing Calming CBD Serum
04
YUNI Beauty Zenicure Rejuvenating Face Oil
05
hello CBD Fluoride Free Paste
06
Sagely Naturals CBD Eye Cream
07
Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous Massage & Body Oil CBD Bottle
08
MĀSK Luminous CBD Face Sheet Mask
09
Vertly Bath Salts
10
Khus+Khus Bleu Body Wax
11
Reign Together The Kissing Balm
12
Paula's Choice CBD Skin Transformative Treatment Milk
13
Ellis Brooklyn CBD Marvelous Massage & Body Oil Rollerball Bottle
14
High Eye-Q Cannabis Eye Gel
15
Herbivore Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil
16
Glow Dust Pre-Party Sheet Mask
17
Nails.INC Just Kinda Bliss Duo
18
|+| Coffee Scrub
19
Avon Veilment CBD Nourishing Body Cream
20
Milk Makeup Triple The Kush Set