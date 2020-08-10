On Monday, SheaMoisture and BROWN GIRL Jane announced that the two beauty brands are teaming up to kickstart an initiative, an expansion of #BrownGirlSwap, that supports Black women-owned independent beauty and wellness brands, financially and more. As part of the initiative, they are investing $250,000 in a grant fund and offering mentorship from industry veterans.

“Our partnership with BROWN GIRL Jane comes from our shared mission to support and uplift Black-owned businesses,” says Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture. “We are inspired by the brand’s three dynamic founders and are honored to partner with industry peers and continue SheaMoisture’s mission of reinvesting in our communities”

This initiative comes on the heels of SheaMoisture’s creation of a social justice coalition with a $100,000 investment in support of activists working toward social change in June, and the brands $1 million relief fund announced in April in support of women of color entrepreneurs and minority small business owners in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #BrownGirlSwap initiative consists of five verticals, which includes amplify—BROWNGIRL Jane and SheaMoisture will use their established reach to bring exposure to young start-ups, fund—along with $250,000 in grants, recipients will receive mentor opportunities with leadership at SheaMoisture as well as Unilever, empower—SheaMoisture will sponsor the Black To Business Summit virtual business bootcamp and networking event for Black beauty and wellness creators, and diversify—SheaMoisture, in partnership with BROWN GIRL Jane, will continue to usher in diverse beauty talent with its 2021 semester-long, paid internship program for Black college students.

The final vertical, which we might be the most excited about, is swap—aligned with the #BrownGirlSwap pledge launched across social media in June. It inspires consumers to commit to replacing at least five of their go-to products with brands owned by Black women.

“This collaboration will bolster and create space for so many emerging brands and in turn, do far more than cutting a check,” says Tai Beauchamp, chief brand officer of BROWN GIRL Jane.

“It has been exciting to see brands and communities want to activate to support the growth and impact of Black-owned businesses. In order for the impact to be felt beyond increased sales or market share for a moment in time, however, it is important that brands, organizations, and people of influence develop models that are sustainable and help reverse the impact of oppressive systemic practices,” she continues. “We must ensure that entrepreneurs and future business leaders are supported and equipped to build a lasting legacy.”

To learn more about the initiative, join and swap follow @itsbrowngirljane and @sheamoisture on Instagram. To learn more about the Black To Business Summit go to browngirljane.com/swap.