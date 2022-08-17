Just like many, during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic I found myself playing around with my hair more than ever. I explored my curls, reimagined my relationship with my hair in general and discovered new brands. One of those brands was Bread Beauty Supply. I found myself immediately drawn to the IG-worthy packaging (with women who look like me on it, btw), the super inventive pouches and ingredients that made my hair healthier than ever.

After what’s now years of a love affair with the brand, I’m still in love — and these are the products that I’ll never be able to get enough of.

Mud-Mask: Hair & Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Clay Treatment

As someone with a sensitive scalp, there’s nothing I love more than a specialized treatment. That’s why, the Mud-Mask: Hair & Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Clay Treatment is my absolute fave. A unique combination of Kaolin, Bentonite, and Moroccan Lava Clay and Quartz gently detoxes the scalp and gives my hair a beautiful, soft and shiny finish. It’s perfect for when I’ve gone awhile without a super deep cleanse — which happens pretty often to avoid drying out my scalp.

To start, I separate my damp hair into four sections and apply Mud-Mask straight to the hair, from the scalp down to the tips of my strands.

After letting it sit for about 20 minutes so it can truly penetrate, my hair feels squeaky, and I mean squeaky clean. From there I go about my normal wash day routine and the result is fresh hair that won’t need to be deep-cleansed again for about a month.

Not to mention, the plaid design of the product is literally the most adorable ever. That alone, will have you hooked.

Hair-Cream

When it comes to curls, every cream isn’t created equal. Hair-cream is a 2-in-1 leave-in conditioning and repairing curl cream. It’s designed for all curl types, from coily through to wavy, and works especially well on my ultra-thick, low-porosity texture. Mango butter, grape seed oil, and quinoa protein dish out the perfect emollience that hydrates and defines my curls without weighing them down or making them greasy.

I apply it on my damp hair in sections from root to tip, air dry my hair, and call it a day. My curls are left feeling bouncy, defined and totally hydrated. I love that I don’t need any other product after using hair-cream.

Kit 1-Wash

I’m a busy woman, so oftentimes I like the complicated work done for me — like curating my wash-day routine. The Kit 1-Wash does that. So let’s run through the goods.

You may call it a co-wash, but Bread calls it a Hair-Wash. I, however, call it Hair Heaven In A Pouch. This lightweight and sulfate-free formula with a milky texture is the magical and gentle way to cleanse your strands. With argan oil, aloe vera juice and lemon tea tree oil, hair-wash reliably cleanses your strands and scalp without stripping your hair. The intention may be to just clean the hair, but it dishes out a dose of moisture that will leave you wondering if you actually conditioned as well.

Then for the hair-mask. Let’s be clear — I’m quite the stickler when it comes to a mask. I like mine thick, but not too thick. Make sense? That’s why this one is literally my holy grail. Hair-mask is a silicone-free, creamy deep conditioner infused with emollient rich super-fruits, like Australia Kakadu Plum and Starflower Oil. It can be used as both a moisturizing deep conditioning treatment or as your always-on conditioner. I use a generous amount every other wash day when my hair feels dry and in need of repair.