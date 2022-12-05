Home · Beauty

Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate

From Grinch greens to cranberry reds, these festive faces are worth saving.
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@chipogray
By Danielle Wright ·

It’s time to trade in fall’s neutral color palette of browns, blacks, and nudes and say hello to winter’s reds, greens, and blues. With the holidays quickly approaching, plenty of gatherings, night outs, and events will require a festive face.

Beauty trends from Christmas to New Year’s will likely lead to a stunning signature red lip or cheerful smokey eye. Amongst our beauty creatives, we see heaping glitter shades of gold and silver and designed eyeliner from The Grinch’s hands to a candy cane loop. The winter season is also the perfect time to give the Tik Tok viral Cold Face trend using pigmented blush and highlighter to get glassy yet chilly skin. If you want to go the extra mile this holiday, adding embellishments like stickers and rhinestones can accentuate your shadows for a 3D pop.

No matter where you are in your makeup journey, we’ve pulled the best holiday glam inspo to flaunt a new face for the Christmas season or add to the mood board.

01
@schaebreezy_
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@schaebreezy_
02
@itsbeautybybrit
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@itsbeautybybrit
03
@fatimacaser
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@fatimacaser
04
@dreaizzy_
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@dreaizzy_
05
@djinahella
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@djinahella
06
@christelkbeauty
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@christelkbeauty
07
@chipogray
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@chipogray
08
@champagnebecca
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@champagnebecca
09
@axchristine
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@axchristine
10
@_yaama__
Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate
@_yaama__
TOPICS: 