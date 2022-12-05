Bookmark These Holiday Inspired Makeup Glams To Recreate

It’s time to trade in fall’s neutral color palette of browns, blacks, and nudes and say hello to winter’s reds, greens, and blues. With the holidays quickly approaching, plenty of gatherings, night outs, and events will require a festive face.

Beauty trends from Christmas to New Year’s will likely lead to a stunning signature red lip or cheerful smokey eye. Amongst our beauty creatives, we see heaping glitter shades of gold and silver and designed eyeliner from The Grinch’s hands to a candy cane loop. The winter season is also the perfect time to give the Tik Tok viral Cold Face trend using pigmented blush and highlighter to get glassy yet chilly skin. If you want to go the extra mile this holiday, adding embellishments like stickers and rhinestones can accentuate your shadows for a 3D pop.

No matter where you are in your makeup journey, we’ve pulled the best holiday glam inspo to flaunt a new face for the Christmas season or add to the mood board.