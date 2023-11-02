6 Blushes You Need For Your Holiday Party Looks

Keep your cheeks looking jolly with these melanin-approved blushes.
Getty Images / George Chinsee for Prabal Gurung’s SS24 runway show.
It’s no secret that blush is in its bag this year. This is in large part due to the new liquid and cream ones making waves on Black Beauty TikTok. As someone who has avoided adding blush to my makeup routine for years– due to the usual ashy finish, and non-melanin-friendly options– seeing products approved by my favorite Black creators made me reconsider.
These days? It’s safe to say I am now obsessed with blush. So much so that I can’t leave my house without it. And now, with the holiday season fast-approaching, you’re likely mentally preparing for how to “sleigh” at all of your festive gatherings with glamorous beauty looks. Lucky for you, especially when it comes to blush, there are now so many choices to choose from.
To help you along on your journey, below you’ll find 6 Black girl-friendly blushes that you need to add to your holiday makeup routine.
01
Juvia’s Place Blushed Liquid Blush
This blush has been a hot item on TikTok for its impressive and vibrant pigment. The shade Dahlia is a dark red that will go so well with a cranberry-inspired holiday look. The blush is highly blendable with a creamy formula enriched with Vitamin E for a healthy glow. Not to mention how radiant it looks on dark skin. Make sure to apply only a tiny dot on your cheeks—trust us, it’s all you need. Available at Ulta
Purple blush was made for Black women. Fenty’s Raisin Standardz will give your cheeks a fantastic flush to match your berry holiday outfit. This cream blush is smooth and effortlessly blends into the skin. This shade is especially great for those with deeper complexions who want to add a unique pop of color to their makeup look.
Available at Sephora
This liquid blush took social media by storm. Every video showcased the product’s incredible pigment and its blush and highlight combo. The shade Worth is perfect for beginners or those looking for a neutral cheek look. With its lightweight, long-lasting formula, this blush is an ideal addition to your simplistic holiday glam.
Available at Sephora
For my orange blush lovers, try MAKE Beauty’s Cheek Tint in the shade Inflamed. This hue gives a dewy, elegant, pumpkin pie-like glow. The gel tint is formulated with brown algae extract that will hydrate your cheeks. It will brighten your look and will have you receiving compliments from everyone at the office holiday party.
Available at MAKE Beauty
Moira Beauty’s Trust is the perfect pink for those who want a more subtle, mature pink shade. It doesn’t leave an ashy appearance. This blush’s deep pink hue, with mauve undertones, shows up beautifully on brown and Black skin. It is ultra-blendable and has a matte finish that will leave your cheeks dreamier than fresh snow. Available at Moira Beauty
Are you an on-the-go girl? Try Thread Beauty’s blush stick in the shade Peace. It has a shimmery, red finish. The product is great to pack in your makeup bag or purse for long-distance holiday travel. Plus, the stick is multi use–a lipstick and blush— perfect for an easy, quick Christmas card-ready look.
Available at Target