6 Blushes You Need For Your Holiday Party Looks

Getty Images / George Chinsee for Prabal Gurung’s SS24 runway show.

It’s no secret that blush is in its bag this year. This is in large part due to the new liquid and cream ones making waves on Black Beauty TikTok. As someone who has avoided adding blush to my makeup routine for years– due to the usual ashy finish, and non-melanin-friendly options– seeing products approved by my favorite Black creators made me reconsider.

These days? It’s safe to say I am now obsessed with blush. So much so that I can’t leave my house without it. And now, with the holiday season fast-approaching, you’re likely mentally preparing for how to “sleigh” at all of your festive gatherings with glamorous beauty looks. Lucky for you, especially when it comes to blush, there are now so many choices to choose from.

To help you along on your journey, below you’ll find 6 Black girl-friendly blushes that you need to add to your holiday makeup routine.

