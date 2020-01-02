Getty Images

It isn’t enough that Blue Ivy Carter is a style queen, but in true Carter fashion, at just 7 years old (she’ll be eight next week) she already has slashes in her name. And she’s well on her way to adding hair icon as one of them.

On Wednesday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture on her Instagram page of her posing with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, photo booth–style. And it was the youngest of the three who gave us euphoria, wowing followers with a do we’ve never seen on her before. The photo immediately began to go viral, showing up on various feeds for the first day of the new decade.

Fans were excited to see the young mogul in the making sporting silky straight tresses. It’s clear from the photo that she’s glowing up quickly (which we could imagine is easy to do when your parents make one of the biggest power couples of the past decade, and the decade before that).

Celebrity and editorial stylist iCON Billingsley commented, “BLUE IVY IS A PRESENCE. She’s the [actual] energy force that brought this image together and we owe her. The real Supreme.”

This isn’t the first time the eldest Carter child gave us a reason to Stan over her hair either. She has been giving lewks since the world was introduced to her magic. And she has been transforming into a fashion and beauty crush for the past few years, seemingly without even trying. Her high ponytails and intricate cornrows have been what hair dreams are made of.

But this was the first time we saw her covetable curls in a sleek blowout. It made us excited about the various styles we can look forward to seeing her sport over the next few years as she explores all the wonderful things that her beautiful mane can do.

