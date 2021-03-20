It goes without saying that shopping Black and supporting Black-owned businesses goes beyond Black History Month. As we go into a new season, we want to make sure that our beauty routines are updated and modified to dry heat, indoor quarantining and different skincare types. Either way you look at it, Black women have your back – and your hair, skin and scalp, too!

From natural hair and scalp care to body lotion and tourmaline flat irons, these Black women-owned beauty brands and businesses have all of your needs. ESSENCE has created a list of Black owned beauty brands just for you as you transition your beauty and self-care routine into the spring. Check it out below!