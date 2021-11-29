Give The Gift Of Skincare With These Products From Hanahana Beauty

The holiday season into the new year is the perfect time to unwind, relax and start fresh—and that includes your skincare routine.

If you’re looking for a meaningful gift idea that will keep on giving all year long, look no further than a skincare gift set from Hanahana Beauty.

Described on the brand’s website as “a consciously clean skincare + wellness brand whose mission is to disrupt the global beauty industry,” the Hanahana Beauty products are made with natural oils and shea butter sourced directly from the Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Ghana.



Keep scrolling below for a look at some of their latest product offerings.