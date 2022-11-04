Black Owned Beauty Products Worth Snagging During Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event

It’s finally that time of year when beauty lovers everywhere can shop unapologetically with Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event. From now until Sunday, November 7, shoppers can save up to 30% on both Sephora and prestige products online and in-store.

Fragrances, foundation, blush, and more, now’s the time to stock up on your favorites or try a few new releases, such as Bread Beauty Supply’s curl reset mud mask or the viral blurring balm by Danessa Myricks. The event also offers 30% off the Sephora Collection and extra discounts for those in the rewards program. The hierarchy includes 10% for Insider, 20% for VIB, and 30% for Rogue members.

As you add Sephora to your list of to-dos this weekend, we’ve rounded up the best Black-Owned finds worth snagging during the end-of-year sale.

This magical product has become a fan favorite on Tik Tok. The Blurring Powder by Danessa Myricks gives an unbelievably flawless finish, covering blemishes and dark spots without the need for foundation.

Another viral-worthy find. Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolate will help create trendy 90s brown lips with a glossy finish. Plus, with shea butter and vitamin e ingredients, it doubles as a lip balm and plumper.

Topicals, also known as the ‘it’ girl of skincare, has concocted the perfect solution for those experiencing dry patches, redness bumps, or strawberry skin on the body. Made with AHA and Retinol, the power duo works together to provide hydration and exfoliation to reveal softer and even skin.

We’ve all had those moments when we randomly recognize that our skin looks a bit dehydrated. Stay prepared with the African Beauty Butter by 54 Thrones. The intensive dry skin treatment soothes and provides a rich lather to reveal a hydrated glow, and it’s the perfect size to keep in your purse or car.

This secret product is finally getting viral, and shoppers are obsessed. Used as a pre-wash treatment, Bread Beauty Supply’s detoxifying mud mask stimulates the scalp and enhances your curls and coils. Made with clay, quartz, and broccoli extract, this hair mask must be in your weekly routine.

Tracee Ellis Ross changed the natural hair game when she debuted her Pattern hair care line, and whether it’s part of your regime or you’re finally acting on curiosity, the Sephora Sale is the perfect time to stock up. The conditioners available in lightweight, medium, or heavy fortify the hair offering the most intense hydration, giving your strands a tall glass of water.