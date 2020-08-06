7 Black-Owned Beauty Marketplaces To Shop Now

While we know there are countless Black-owned beauty brands out there and brands that cater to the needs of the Black community, we don’t always know where to find them. And where you live in the country can play a large role in whether you’re consistently introduced to new brands for us and brands for us, by us.
Fortunately, as COVID-19 has changed the way we shop indefinitely, more online marketplaces are popping up carrying products made for our unique beauty needs. And as we’re celebrating National Black Business month (which is pretty much every month at ESSENCE), we’re excited to see these new businesses in the spotlight, thriving.
We’re currently exploring these seven, founded by Black women, that span across makeup, hair, body and skin care, hair care, and offer dozens of brands, many Black and minority-owned.
Explore, shop, repeat.
BLK + GRN
This marketplace carries all Black artisans carefully chosen by Black health experts. With a focus on all-natural products, the site offers the best junk-free skin and hair care, including brands such as Black Girl Sunscreen, Kreyol Essence and Chloe + Chad.
Geenie
“As a Black, queer woman, my mission with GEENIE is to carve out a powerful and meaningful space for intersectionality within the beauty industry and beyond," said founder and CEO Chana Ginelle Ewing. "We’re creating a space to advance and highlight the stories of underrepresented founders with Black-owned brands centered and purposefully over-indexed." The gem of a marketplace also includes brands from other underrepresented communities as well.
Tiffany Harrison
Inside Outer Beauty Market
If you're looking for safer and cleaner alternatives to traditional beauty products, Dixie Lincoln-Nichols' online destination is what you need. Every product offered is measured against a list of potentially harmful, "non-negotiable toxicants" so that consumers don't have to wonder about what's going into their bodies. Sounds to us like a great way to shop for beauty.
Pretty Well Beauty
This premiere clean beauty and wellness destination curates a variety of offerings from brands that adhere to the strictest standards in the clean and sustainability categories. Founded by 14-year fashion and beauty industry vet Jazmine Alvarez, the market has a plethora of products formulated without the toxins and chemicals that can have longterm effects on Black health. It offers a mix of Black-owned brands such as Golde and ILERA Apothecary, among others.
Undefined Beauty
With both an in-house brand and a collective that includes all Black and minority-owned brands, this one stop shop for all things skincare will become your guilty pleasure. Get your Brown Girl Jane CBD-infused everything and your 54 Thrones treats all in one shop.
Sadiaa Hair + Beauty Guide
This Black beauty guide is the brainchild of Stephenetta Harmon, a beauty editor, advocate, curator, and communications consultant with more than 20 years in the game. Offering more than 750 Black-owned brands, beauty creatives, and even beauty supply stores, this directory isn't like most marketplaces, but it still very much a national treasure.
Michael Letterlough Jr.
Beauty Beez
Women empowerment meets beauty at this market filled with treats that target our unique hair, skin and body care needs. Want to buy your Curls Blueberry Bliss Jelly along with your Bolden Brightening Toner and a new kinky straight wig? Founder Brittney Ogike has you covered.
