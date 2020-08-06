7 Black-Owned Beauty Marketplaces To Shop Now

While we know there are countless Black-owned beauty brands out there and brands that cater to the needs of the Black community, we don’t always know where to find them. And where you live in the country can play a large role in whether you’re consistently introduced to new brands for us and brands for us, by us.

Fortunately, as COVID-19 has changed the way we shop indefinitely, more online marketplaces are popping up carrying products made for our unique beauty needs. And as we’re celebrating National Black Business month (which is pretty much every month at ESSENCE), we’re excited to see these new businesses in the spotlight, thriving.

We’re currently exploring these seven, founded by Black women, that span across makeup, hair, body and skin care, hair care, and offer dozens of brands, many Black and minority-owned.

Explore, shop, repeat.