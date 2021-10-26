It’s 2021 and Black models are still not getting the glam treatment they deserve before strutting on the catwalk. Model Leomie Anderson recently dropped jaws when she gave her TikTok followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the beauty faux pas that occurred just before she headed onto the runway. Let’s just say it was not pretty.

“The Realities of Being A Black Model During Fashion Week,” Anderson titled the video that shared how she struggled to have her hair and makeup done properly before walking in a fashion show.

“I asked who could do Black makeup,” the British model noted in the viral video. She goes on to explain — while wiping off the makeup — that she told the makeup artist that he was not using the proper colors for her skin tone. However, her words fell on deaf ears. @leomieanderson And this is why I carry a full makeup kit wherever I go for work #blackmodel #modellife #modeltok #blackmakeup #fyp #leomieanderson ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

In the clip, the model also shows a team of hairstylists pulling and tugging at her hair. “Was told to wash my hair. No one dried it until the last minute,” she revealed.

To the credit of one of the makeup artists, who was white, he attempted to correct the makeup but to no avail. Instead of sulking about it, Anderson decided to take action. She documented, “I redid my entire face in 10 minutes.”

At the end of the video, Anderson showed off her beauty and modeling skills. Both were equally flawless. However, she went on to beg the fashion industry to “hire more Black hair and makeup artists” to avoid this from happening again.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s video did not go unnoticed, as several professional models weighed in about the treatment they received while preparing for their jobs. Take a look.

What my hair looked like before plus the inspo pics and what it looked like afterwards when they tried to make “bigger” curls. Peep all the dried outlooking straight bits.. pic.twitter.com/j91iNbvzvD— j (@xjasminem) October 24, 2021

This is my slick back pony tail they did. I felt so ugly & hideous 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aFyyYMdCmq— 🦂 (@Thelifeofkeni) October 24, 2021

i was the only black girl on set for this mv. everyone else got pink ponytail extensions while i got a fucking scarf wrapped around my bun. it’s giving hate crime. pic.twitter.com/x6r5haLT0a — jada (@jadasimonew) October 24, 2021

This isn’t the first time this has come up. It also happens in the movie business!

We reported in February that actress Gabrielle Union had made it a point to ensure she always had a Black stylist and makeup artist in her contract. “We create rituals in the hair and makeup trailer. Before work, we treat my hair. After work, we treat my hair. We do different steams every few days just to make sure it’s healthy and I survive a project,” she explained in an interview.

Inclusivity in the fashion industry has come a long way, but we would be remiss if we overlooked the blatant lack of hair and makeup artists hired to ensure Black models look their best. We also believe it is long overdue to emphasize the relevance of Black professionals having the opportunity to work their magic on our melanin.

Thanks to Anderson, and other models who speak up, the ball is rolling.