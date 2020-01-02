5 Black Makeup Artists To Watch In 2020

The new year is here, so it’s time to jump-start your resolutions. If your goal is to master doing your makeup in 2020, then there are a few things you need to do to ensure your success.

For starters, invest in a set of good makeup brushes, figure out your shade in foundation and follow the makeup artists below for how-to tutorials and inspiration.

Not only can these incredible makeup mavens teach you a thing or two about blending and contouring, but they can also show you how to create Euphoria-inspired eye makeup looks (because they’re still trending).

To learn how to slay like never before, give these makeup magicians a follow on Instagram.

Mali Thomas

Tailor-Made Jane

Renee MadeULook

Tiyana Robinson

Shayla Mitchell

