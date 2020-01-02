5 Black Makeup Artists To Watch In 2020
Instagram/@kingmalimagic
By Jennifer Ford

The new year is here, so it’s time to jump-start your resolutions. If your goal is to master doing your makeup in 2020, then there are a few things you need to do to ensure your success. 

For starters, invest in a set of good makeup brushes, figure out your shade in foundation and follow the makeup artists below for how-to tutorials and inspiration.

Not only can these incredible makeup mavens teach you a thing or two about blending and contouring, but they can also show you how to create Euphoria-inspired eye makeup looks (because they’re still trending).

To learn how to slay like never before, give these makeup magicians a follow on Instagram.

Mali Thomas

Tailor-Made Jane

View this post on Instagram

My favorite look to this day!!! 😍😍 swipe left to see the outdoor pictures 🔥 raw unedited 👀👀👀 will you be recreating for thanksgiving tomorrow?? Hair – @nickydoesmyhair lips @beautyvaulte use code BLACK for 45% off and order my lippies before they’re gone 💪🏾🔥🔥 _______________________________________________ DETAILS 🔥🔥🔥 EYES @plouise_makeup_academy X @Tailormadejane rumor 6 and 8 base @mmmmitchell blank canvas @HudaBeauty – Nude obsession palettes @anastasiabeverlyhills – Soft glam palette SKIN @toofaced – Spiced rum foundation and concealer for foundation, butterscotch under the eye, and Cocoa to contour @plouise_makeup_academy x @Tailormadejane rumor 6 base under the eye @sachacosmeticsofficial – Light Buttercup setting powder @dermablendpro – original setting powder LIPS @makeupshayla x @colourpopcosmetics Bff3 pencil

A post shared by @ tailormadejane on

Renee MadeULook

Tiyana Robinson

Shayla Mitchell

