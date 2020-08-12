Travis Matthews/Parkwood Entertainment

It’s no surprise that the hair and makeup looks from Black Is King are sparking creativity in others. Sir John and the makeup team, along with Neal Farinah and the hairstylists, did an incredible job bringing those elements to life in the visual album.

And we know that it doesn’t take the innanet very long to get ahold of something and run with it. We’re just glad that this time it’s something positive. From professional makeup artists to Beyoncé stans, people are creating looks inspired by the beauty looks from film.

Makeup artist Kareem Maliek had us gagged with his floral makeup look inspired by the track “Nile.” His dramatic print eye makeup and two-tone lips demonstrate just how treasured his hands are when it comes to executing the highest quality glam.

While his look nodded to different elements of the video, others were more literal with their artistry, mimicking the singer’s looks down to the finest details.

Brooklyn makeup artist Ehlie Luna made it a Black Is King week, recreating looks from the film on her Instagram page, as well as constructing looks simply inspired by the videos on her YouTube channel.

And if there was any wonder which hairstyles were fan favorites, scrolling through feeds quickly revealed that folks are having a lot of fun remaking the Mangbetu tribe inspired braided crown from the “Brown Skinned Girl” video.

Check out some of the looks we love made by fans of the film below.