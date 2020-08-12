‘Black Is King’ Is Sparking Hair And Makeup Trends
Travis Matthews/Parkwood Entertainment
By Shalwah Evans ·

It’s no surprise that the hair and makeup looks from Black Is King are sparking creativity in others. Sir John and the makeup team, along with Neal Farinah and the hairstylists, did an incredible job bringing those elements to life in the visual album.

And we know that it doesn’t take the innanet very long to get ahold of something and run with it. We’re just glad that this time it’s something positive. From professional makeup artists to Beyoncé stans, people are creating looks inspired by the beauty looks from film.

Makeup artist Kareem Maliek had us gagged with his floral makeup look inspired by the track “Nile.” His dramatic print eye makeup and two-tone lips demonstrate just how treasured his hands are when it comes to executing the highest quality glam.

View this post on Instagram

🔲◻️🌸▪️NILE▪️🌸◻️🔲 Look Inspired by @beyonce ‘NILE’ Visual #BlackIsKing — 🌸Live Pressed Flowers from @shrine 🕶 Glasses: Unknown — ▪️BROWS : @benefitcosmetics 24HR Brow Set Fool Proof Powder Shade 5 @maybelline Brow Extensions in ‘Brown Black’ ▪️EYES : @hauslabs EYE-DENTIFY Gel Liner Pencils in ‘Aura’ + Punkn Glam Room No.1 Palette shade ‘Top Hat’ Stupid Love Palette shades: 911, Light Up, Free Woman, Stupid Love @rimmellondonus Scandaleyes Mascara @makeupgeekcosmetics Elegant faux mink lashes (AFFILIATE CODE: FACEDBYKAREEM for 15% OFF) ▪️SKIN: @milkmakeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer HydroGrip Primer @urbandecaycosmetics Stay Naked Foundation in 80WY @maybelline FitMe Concealers in 45 Caramel, 55 Hazenut, 70 Dark Coffee @mentedcosmetics Skin Silk Setting Powder in ‘Medium/Deep’ @makeupgeekcosmetics Power Blush in ‘Desire’ (affiliate code above) ▪️ LIPS: @hauslabs EYE-DENTIFY Grl Liner Pencil in ‘Aura’ RIP LIP Liner in ‘Carve’ @trixiecosmetics Mellow Drama Gloss from the Insider Collection (Second Pic) — — #editorialblk #menthatblend #hauslabs #milkmakeup #makeupgeek #mentedcosmetics #benefitcosmetics #benefitclubpink #giftedbymaybelline

A post shared by 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐲, 𝒰𝓃𝒶𝓅𝑜𝓁𝑜𝑔𝑒𝓉𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎. (@facedbykareem) on

While his look nodded to different elements of the video, others were more literal with their artistry, mimicking the singer’s looks down to the finest details.

Brooklyn makeup artist Ehlie Luna made it a Black Is King week, recreating looks from the film on her Instagram page, as well as constructing looks simply inspired by the videos on her YouTube channel.

And if there was any wonder which hairstyles were fan favorites, scrolling through feeds quickly revealed that folks are having a lot of fun remaking the Mangbetu tribe inspired braided crown from the “Brown Skinned Girl” video.

Check out some of the looks we love made by fans of the film below.

View this post on Instagram

Going back to where my roots ain’t watered down. (Swipe for inspo & moment from process – full process in stories) – What’s your fave Black Is King look? I believe this look was by @francescatolot Lemme know in the comments. – Went for this look for DAY 1 of our BLACK IS KING week. I used @mehronmakeup clown white cream and set with @bodyography powder. If you zoom in you’ll see @fluidebeauty prism glitter (& half my living room lol) Could’ve used tape but decided to freehand it. You can tell in the music video – by the texture and lack overly smoothing things in post that this is yet another reference to spiritual practices as opposed to the extra sharp lines we might do if this was a sci-fi character & sometimes theater. The actual treatment is a dead giveaway too. No pun intended. No spoilers 🤫 A high contrast vibe for this @beyonce moment. As a Haitian-American is deeply satisfying to see themes I’ve been familiar with since childhood amplified so beautifully. Super inspired. – Challenging to shoot this without my remote but I just ordered a new one.

A post shared by Makeup + Music (@ehlieluna) on

View this post on Instagram

Can I drink from your water? – Day three of Black is King week and here is another of my favorite looks. @nealfarinah 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 these hair looks @nakiarachon & gorgeous glam by @rokaelbeauty 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 – Catch stories of this makeup step by step. Swipe for video of me doing this wig (don’t ask my why I’m wearing @uomabeauty Tina on my lip to cut a wig 😂), video of this look and other extraness. For the next two days, I’ll be taking the incredible inspiration from this special film to create original looks. – A few notes for myself: I should’ve cut my hair stuffing in half, it would’ve given me more control over the shape and also more length to play with to get more height. Fun fact: There’s a piece of galvanized wire holding this hair up 🙃. Now I have all this extra wire. Haha Seeing as how I will probably never do this again, good to know. 😂 _______ Product Breakdown: @uomabeauty foundation, concealer and double take highlighter @ajcrimson neutral matte loose powder @nyxcosmetics baked blush Eyes: @danessa_myricks @danessamyricksangels essentials palette @uomabeauty Carnival Palette Mazatlán, Trinidad and Tenerife. @wetnwildbeauty Wooden You Know liner @nyxcosmetics wonder pencil @ardellbeauty wispies cut in half. @omolewa_cosmetics mascara Lips: @stellarbeautyofficial Mythic moon with @lawless Manuka lip shine

A post shared by Makeup + Music (@ehlieluna) on

View this post on Instagram

💎F I N D YOUR WAY BACK💎 Inspired by the artistry on black is king and the creatives who created this visual imagery. Thank you @beyonce for showing the world that black truly is King. As an African, I have watched this film over ten times( yes I can’t get enough) because it’s very rare for us to see Africans as Kings and Queens as these stories are seldom taught. Since watching Black is King, I have never been prouder to be Ugandan and most importantly to be African. Thank you @beyonce @papi_ojo @kwasifordjour @zerinaakers @jaquelknight @emmanueladjei_ @jennnkiru @mstinalawson @nealfarinah #blackisking @beyonce__news_ @beyonce_official_formation @bey.park @beybeenon @fatorbeyonce #blackoskinginspiredmakeup #blackiskingmakeup @mstinalawson mstinalawson @jennnkiru @emmanueladjei_ @jaquelknight @zerinaakers @kwasifordjour @papi_ojo @_rokaelbeauty_ @pierredebusschere @ryanmariehelfant @nakiarachon @chrisgranted @_derekmilton @tayloraward @blitzambassador @linddube @warrenmasemola @jennnkiru @jakenava @dikaylrimmasch @okayafrica

A post shared by Vanessa (@glownessax) on

View this post on Instagram

👑Can’t wear your crown with your head down ! 👑 This hairstyle definitely have me feeling like I’m a queen !!!👸 Crowned in my natural hair !!! I love my natural hair and I wear it with pride and I encourage all of you to do the same !! ❤️😁 Our hair is beautiful and versatile. ————————————————————— This is another BLACK IS KING Hairstyle Recreation. 💁‍♀️ I didn’t do it exactly like the original because I wanted to use black hair as opposed to brown as that is my natural hair color. I opted for crochet Senegalese twist to create this piece as a naturalista twist are a ultimate fav !! 😁 Shout out to @keepingup_withri for challenging me to recreate this hairstyle!! Big up your self boo !! Thank you 🤍🤍✨✨✨✨ ————————————————————— This is my last recreation from The Black is King Visual. Which was your fav recreation?? Where you expecting this one or nah ?? Rate this Hairstyle from 1-10 ⬇️Comment Below ⬇️ Please share this post , the more you share the more people get inspired . ✨✨🥰🥰🤍 Tag @beyonce as well !! That will surely help your girl out !!❤️❤️❤️ Thank you !!❤️❤️😁😉

A post shared by Shanell Khan (@shanellnkhan) on

TOPICS: