Edward Ofori/Edo Photography

Inn a year when nothing is typical and the only thing that can be expected in the unexpected, New York Fashion Week was quite a departure from the norm. Some shows were virtual, experiences were limited, and the few that took place in person were outside, with distancing measures taken.

But if there’s one thing you can count on not being diminished because of the pandemic is the power of our melanin-rich skin and the magnificence of our kinks, coils and curls. Though not many people were out and about, Black girl and Black boy magic was still abundant.

Check out some of the ladies and gentlemen who brightened up the days of New York Fashion Week this season with their enviable beauty looks — masks and all.