Illustration: Zoë More O’Ferrall

Although Black consumers spend an average of $1.2 trillion on beauty products each year, according to MBS Intelligence’s 2022 study, the majority of the industry’s executives are White men. The irony speaks volumes, especially considering how much money Black women generate for the industry. But efforts to diversify the beauty world are slowly beginning to bear fruit. The year 2020 marked a turning point—with the launch of organizations like Aurora James’s Fifteen Percent Pledge, which works to ensure that major retailers commit 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. And Uoma Beauty’s Sharon Chuter created Pull Up For Change, which encourages corporations to be transparent about the number of Black people they employ. In addition to such groups, there are dynamic Black women who are currently key players in leading beauty companies. They’re fighting to make the business more inclusive—an industry reflective of its consumers, from the top down. These women deserve their flowers for the work they do every single day.

Here are the beauty executives—from department directors to vice presidents and chief executive officers—who are shaking things up and claiming their seat at the table.

Alexis Avent

Before pivoting into beauty, L.A.-based Avent had a career in fashion—including internships at Fendi and Diane von Furstenburg, plus a stint at Ralph Lauren. In 2015, she began working at Clinique as a Marketing Associate; soon after, she was a Brand Manager at Revlon. In 2022, she stepped into her role as Brand Director at clean hair care firm Briogeo.

Alicia Williams

Since 2015, Williams, who is based in Ocoee, Florida, has dedicated her career to ensuring that brands like Converse, AdventHealth and Noodles & Company are championing diversity and inclusion. In 2021, she joined the beauty industry with the same intention—as DevaCurl’s Senior Director of Anti-Racism & Racial Equity.

Amy Elisa Jackson

Jackson has been, among other things, a staff writer at People Magazine, a Lifestyle Editor at Ebony and Director of Content Marketing at Glassdoor. It’s safe to say that her vast experience has left her well-equipped to be the Global Marketing Vice President of Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty. Since 2020, the L.A.–based executive has been responsible for shaping the narrative and direction of the successful hair care line.

Cara Robinson Sabin

Since 2019, Sabin has kept busy as the CEO of Sundial Brands—adding the title President of Beauty & Wellbeing for Unilever North America in 2022. She oversees iconic labels such as Dove, Vaseline, Nexxus, SheaMoisture, Nubian Heritage and Madam by Madam C.J. Walker. Prior to these roles, Sabin worked in management positions at top companies such as Clinique and NARS.

Desiree Rogers

As Black Opal’s Chief Executive Officer since 2019, Rogers has been successful at reviving the legacy brand. The Chicago native’s journey thus far has been equally impressive—and includes past roles such as Social Secretary to President Barack Obama and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Publishing Company.

Erica Dickerson

Dickerson will inspire you to do it all. Not only is the L.A. native the Global Beauty Director of game-changing brand Beauty Blender, but she’s an actress, cohost of the podcast Good Moms, Bad Choices and founder of the Good Vibe Retreat.

Esi Eggleston Bracey

After 25 years at Procter & Gamble, Bracey went on to become the President of Consumer Beauty at Coty. And since 2018, she’s paved the way for more diversity in the beauty world as the Executive Vice President & COO of Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever.

Helen Nwosu

The beauty industry isn’t known for being the most sustainable—but people like Nwosu, Vice President of Social Impact at direct-to-consumer customizable beauty company Prose, are doing their part to ensure that brands are held accountable. Previously, she worked in the sustainability department at Louis Vuitton and as an Executive Director at Science Couture.

Jamilah Spleen

Spleen has over 10 years of experience in the industry—including as a formulator and chemist at Mana Products, where she went on to become the International Regulatory Affairs Group Manager. Since March 2021, the Brooklyn-based exec has held the Director of Regulatory Affairs position at Milk Makeup.

Jennifer Jackson

The Columbia Business School grad has spent nearly 10 years at NARS. The New York–based Jackson’s tenure has included titles such as Senior Manager of Global Marketing, Executive Director of Global Marketing and Vice President of Global Marketing, her current position.

Kleona Mack

This dynamo has more than 10 years of experience in the beauty biz, in positions at firms such as L’Oréal and Tarte. Mack has been bringing a diversity perspective to her role as Glossier’s first-ever Senior Vice President of Marketing since 2021, when she started at the brand.

Mandy Fields

Since 2019, Fields has brought her finance expertise to the industry as Chief Financial Officer of E.L.F. Beauty. Previously, she worked as an analyst at J.P. Morgan and Gap, Inc. before becoming a finance executive at Albertsons and BevMo. In addition, Fields is on the board of directors at Allbirds.

Peyton Dix

During her time as head of social media at Paper Magazine and as Special Projects Editor at InStyle, Dix made a name for herself in media. Since August 2021, she’s been shaking things up as the Global Social Director at MAC Cosmetics.

Rhonda Ruf

For Ruf, the National Education and Events Manager at Rose, Inc., beauty education is what keeps her going. She began her career in 2003 as the Regional Education Manager at Benefit Cosmetics before becoming an educator at the Aveda Institute and later an Account Executive at Juice Beauty.

Sarah Curtis Henry

After working with brands such as Clinique, Guerlain, Fresh and Tatcha, Henry began at Christian Dior in 2021, as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Omnichannel Retail. The Brooklyn native quickly moved up the ladder, gaining the title Chief Commercial Officer of Parfums in North America.

Taydra Mitchell Jackson

Based in Atlanta, Jackson has over 20 years of experience. Before her current post as CMO of Sundial Brands, she was a leader at Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal and Revlon—and founded a boutique marketing agency, TMJ OmniEnterprises, LLC.