11 Face Moisturizers Your Skin Needs During The Winter

01
Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream
This lightweight moisturizer is packed with antioxidant superfoods and hyaluronic acids that are great for combination and oily skin types.
02
Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Moisturizer
Chock full of omega fatty acids, this moisturizer reintroduces your skin to a state of vibrancy and suppleness.
03
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
We needn’t question how Neutrogena pulled off a moisturizer formula that absorbs like a gel, yet lasts on the skin like a cream — we need only to embrace it.
04
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream With Squalane
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream promises 24-hour hydration even on your skin’s driest spots.
05
Indie Lee Daily Skin Nutrition
Indie Lee’s Daily Skin Nutrition is packed with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and rosehip seed oil, a recipe set to leave your skin plump and evenly toned.
06
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
The winter months are eczema-proned skin’s worst nightmare. Restore moisture and relieve itching with this high-power cream.
07
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer With Ceramides
Drunk Elephant uses a combination of six African oils and phytosphingosine to combat dryness and fine lines.
08
Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Clinique promises 100 hours of moisturization with Moisture Surge – enough said.
09
Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion
Cetaphil’s face lotion (aka the savior of sensitive skin) is both a budget-friendly and undeniably effective option.
10
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
We need around-the-clock defense against dry skin, and CeraVe’s PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion does the work while you sleep.
11
Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
This fan-favorite is proven to leave your face nothing short of refreshed.