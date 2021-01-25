The Best Winter Exfoliators That Won’t Dry Out Your Skin

Usually when one hears “exfoliator,” they immediately think of scrubbing away at the skin. To most, that thought usually implies that somehow when you’re getting rid of dead skin, that you’re also getting ride of the skin’s essential natural oils. And while that is true sometimes, that’s not always the case.

The ahead gentle exfoliators are proof of that, strong enough to fight dullness and fine lines, while gentle enough to ensure that you maintain your glow and aren’t over-dried. That’s especially important now as cold, dry temperatures already continue to take a toll on the skin’s outer layer.

So next up, shop eight of our favorite exfoliators for any skin type, that won’t damage your skin any further.

OleHenriksen Lemonade Soothing Scrub AHAs, lemon peel, and sugar make this exfoliator perfect for added radiance and moisture. 32.00

Truly 24K Gold Black Soap This blend of African black soap, 24K gold, chamomile, and tumeric is both luxurious and deep cleansing. $28

Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment Give your face a good wash, then apply this leave-on exfoliant that refines pores and smooths texture. $58

Klur Skin Soil Made with a “low-friction enzymatic exfoliating paste,” this lightweight exfoliator is perfect for more gentle skin. $40

Bevel Skin 10% Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Toner Lavendar, green tea and 10% glycolic acid make this toner ideal for a strong tone void of microbeads. $12

Tatcha The Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser Gentle enough to use everyday, this natural fruit exfoliant unclogs pores all while hydrating at the same time. $38

Keys Soulcare Be Luminous Exfoliator Simply add water to this finely-milled exfoliator and the creamy result will leave you with a smoother and more vibrant complexion. $22