Best Sunscreen For Darker Skin Tones

Photo: Getty

By now we’ve all moved past the longstanding “Do Black people need sunscreen?” debate. Yes, we do. Although we all appreciate the power of our skin and the properties it beholds, using an SPF product to promote the beauty and health of our skin is essential to feed our melanin and prevent premature aging–even if “Black don’t crack.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, Melanin provides pigmentation to your skin, eyes and hair. The substance also absorbs harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays and protects your cells from sun damage. So then why do Black people need sunscreen? Even though darker skin tones may not get sunburned as quickly–if at all–our skin is still susceptible to a certain degree of sun-induced damage.

While our skin really does appreciate the sun, stimulating the production of melanin by the second as soon as we come into the light, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take proper steps to protect ouselves from sun spots, wrinkles, and even skin cancer – preventing fine lines, discoloration and hyperpigmentation is a plus to using sunscreen. Protection isn’t limited to the hottest days of the season, either. Experts recommend the use of sunscreen on a daily basis, even when the sky is overcast or the sun is not visible because UV rays are still harmful even when you can’t see or feel them.

But what type of sunscreen should we use? With pigmented skin, the biggest pain associated with the use of sunscreen is the white cast. Choosing a sunscreen with what already seems like so little options on the market to cater to our complexion, can just add to the stigma. But, if you’ve finally warmed up to the idea of using a daily SPF, here’s a guide to help you find the best skin protection for you.

Black Girl Sunscreen

The top SPF trending on the market right now is Black Girl Sunscreen. We can not advocate enough for this sunscreen for melanated skin with different textures, finishes, skin types, and ages with a range from SPF 30-50. Let Black Girl Sunscreen be your must-have this season–and every season.

Fenty Skin

We can all trust Rihanna. Fenty Skin has a sun care section built just for you to create a year-round lineup of sun protection from your industry favorite. From broad-spectrum SPF moisturizers to products used to enhance and compliment your in-the-sun skincare, give these sets a go.

Tatcha

Your melanin will thank you with Tatcha’s silk sunscreen. Although a mineral sunscreen, this lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen does not leave a white cast and offers a matte, silk finish for medium skin complexions.

Tower 28

Have you ever tried tinted sunscreen? Tower 28’s Sunny Days SPF 30 is kind of like tinted moisturizer but with the protection, you need anytime you go outside available in 14 shades.