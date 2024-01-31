The Best Niacinamide Serums to Give You An Instant Glow

Whether you’re preparing for the day or night, it’s crucial to have a serum that gives you a natural finish. Additionally, for those with acne and hyperpigmentation-prone skin, large pores, and excessive oil, it’s worth considering investing in a serum infused with niacinamide.
Niacinamide is an essential ingredient that helps remove and reduce hyperpigmentation, pore size, and inflammation in your skin. Fortunately, if you’re always seeking the best skincare products, we’ve got you covered! Below, you’ll find the best niacinamide serums to help you achieve your skincare goals in the new year.
01
01 Topicals Faded Skin Serum
Their faded skin serum is a cult-favorite for its ability to eliminate hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and scars. Available at www.sephora.com
02
02 Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
This serum watermelon and hyaluronic acid-infused serum is formulated for all skin types and visibly brightens and hydrates while delivering essential vitamins and amino acids to the skin. Available at www.sephora.com
03
03 Saint Jane Star Flower Niacinamide Serum
If you have dry or dull skin, this serum– with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and starflower– can help you achieve great results. It also contains sparkling micro pearls that are rich in nutrients, providing deep hydration to your skin. Available at saintjanebeauty.com
04
04 Cosrx The Niacinamide 15 Serum
This serum contains N-acetylglucosamine and allantoin that work well with niacinamide to fade hyperpigmentation and promote collagen. Available at www.cosrx.com
05
05 Olay Super Serum Night Repair
Give your skin a hydration boost while gently exfoliating with salicylic acid, lactic acid, glycerin, and peptides. Available at www.target.com
06
06 Glossier Super Pure Serum
For individuals experiencing occasional breakouts, this serum can help soothe irritation, balance skin oils, and improve texture with Zinc PCA. Available at www.glossier.com
07
07 Dr. Barbara Sturm The Better B Niacinamide Serum
Dr. Sturm’s serum evens complexion, strengthens skin layers, and boosts hydration with marine plankton extract and panthenol. Available at www.drsturm.com
08
08 Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency 5.0% Niacinamide Serum
This cult-favorite serum is vegan and helps reduce oil production and redness on your skin. Available at www.ulta.com
09
09 La Roche-Posay Pure Retinol Face Serum
This serum helps with fine lines, wrinkles, and sunburns, making it ideal for those dealing with sun damage. Available at www.amazon.com
10
10 Urban Skin RX PHA + 10% Niacinamide Smaller Pores Serum
This serum is beneficial for redness and blotchy skin, thanks to its key ingredients niacinamide and polyhydroxy acid, which gently exfoliates to remove dead skin and tightens your pores. Available at urbanskinrx.com
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.