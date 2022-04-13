Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Nails

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.
Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the nail category — which if added to your stash, will result in perfectly manicured hands.
01
The Perfect Pink — Pear Nova Pink It Through
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect pink, the Pear Nova Pink It Through should be added to your stash ASAP.
02
The Cuticle Cure — Tenoverten The Cuticle Eraser
For nail health, we’re obsessing over the Tenoverten The Cuticle Eraser, which gets rid of overgrown cuticles without cutting or nipping.
03
Best Top Coat — Hermès Les Mains Hermès Top Coat
An incredible top coat is a must, which is why the Hermès Les Mains Hermès Top Coat is worth all your coin.