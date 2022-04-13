Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Makeup

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.
Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the makeup category — from high-octane eyeshadows, perfecting complexions products and bold lipsticks.
Best Drugstore Eye Buy — BLK/OPL Fairy Glamuva-6 Well Eyeshadow Palette
Metallics may be tricky for our skin, but the BLK/OPL Eyeshadow Palette in Fairy Glamuva elevates eyes perfectly.
Best Buildable Foundation — UOMA By Sharon C Flawless IRL Skin Perfecting Foundation
Basically skincare and makeup in one, the UOMA By Sharon C Flawless IRL Skin Perfecting Foundation can go from light-to-full coverage in minutes.
Best Standout Palette — Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Palette
The 18 crystal-inspired shades of the Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Palette mesmerize on every skintone.
Best Setting Powder — Mary Kay Silky Setting Powder
Available in 12 smoothing shades, the Mary Kay Silky Setting Powder minimizes the appearance of pores and is a masterful finisher for just about any foundation.
Best Nude Lip — Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick
Ri hit gold with the Fenty Beauty. Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick is available in seven universal neutral colors.
Best No Makeup, Makeup — Ami Colé Skin- Enhancing Tint
Made with melanin-rich skin in mind, the Ami Colé Skin- Enhancing Tint will make you forget you’re even wearing makeup.
Best Powder Base — ONE/SIZE By Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation
Oily skin rejoice! The ONE/ SIZE By Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation boasts a matte coverage with hours and hours of wear.
Best Vibrant Eyeliner — Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA® Chroma Stix
Best Bold Blush — Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush
Black girl approved, the Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush is fit for any skin tone.
Best Red Pout — Guerlain Legendary Reds Collection
A red lip should look luxurious, and it gets no better than the Guerlain Legendary Reds Collection.
Best High-Octane Mascara — Maybelline New York Volum’ Express Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara
With a name that’s self- explanatory, the Maybelline New York Volum’ Express Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara defines and volumizes with zero clumps.