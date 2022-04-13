Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Makeup

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.

Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the makeup category — from high-octane eyeshadows, perfecting complexions products and bold lipsticks.

01 Best Drugstore Eye Buy — BLK/OPL Fairy Glamuva-6 Well Eyeshadow Palette Metallics may be tricky for our skin, but the BLK/OPL Eyeshadow Palette in Fairy Glamuva elevates eyes perfectly. Courtesy of Brand available at Black Opal Beauty $11 02 Best Buildable Foundation — UOMA By Sharon C Flawless IRL Skin Perfecting Foundation Basically skincare and makeup in one, the UOMA By Sharon C Flawless IRL Skin Perfecting Foundation can go from light-to-full coverage in minutes. Courtesy of Brand available at UOMA Beauty $15 03 Best Standout Palette — Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Palette The 18 crystal-inspired shades of the Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Palette mesmerize on every skintone. Courtesy of Brand available at Huda Beauty $6 7 04 Best Setting Powder — Mary Kay Silky Setting Powder Available in 12 smoothing shades, the Mary Kay Silky Setting Powder minimizes the appearance of pores and is a masterful finisher for just about any foundation. Courtesy of Brand available at Mary Kay 05 Best Nude Lip — Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick Ri hit gold with the Fenty Beauty. Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick is available in seven universal neutral colors. Courtesy of Brand available at Fenty Beauty $20 06 Best No Makeup, Makeup — Ami Colé Skin- Enhancing Tint Made with melanin-rich skin in mind, the Ami Colé Skin- Enhancing Tint will make you forget you’re even wearing makeup. Courtesy of Brand available at Amí Cole $32 07 Best Powder Base — ONE/SIZE By Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation Oily skin rejoice! The ONE/ SIZE By Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation boasts a matte coverage with hours and hours of wear. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $33 08 Best Vibrant Eyeliner — Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA® Chroma Stix Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $18 09 BIBB Gucci Beauty 10 Best Bold Blush — Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush Black girl approved, the Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush is fit for any skin tone. Courtesy of Brand available at Sephora $22 11 Best Red Pout — Guerlain Legendary Reds Collection A red lip should look luxurious, and it gets no better than the Guerlain Legendary Reds Collection. Courtesy of Brand available at Guerlain $38 12 Best High-Octane Mascara — Maybelline New York Volum’ Express Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara With a name that’s self- explanatory, the Maybelline New York Volum’ Express Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara defines and volumizes with zero clumps. Courtesy of Brand available at Ulta $10