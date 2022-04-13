Best In Black Beauty Awards 2022 — Celeb Launch

2021 was chock-full of incredible beauty launches. However, the ESSENCE team has narrowed it down to our favorites, and we’re ready to share.

Check out the Best In Black Beauty winners in the celebrity launch category — where Lori Harvey, Toni Braxton and Alicia Keys prove that they know about a lot more than just rocking the red carpet.

01 Lori Harvey — SKN By LH Vitamin C Serum SKN By LH made quite the splash upon it’s launch in 2021. Particularly, the Vitamin C Serum. With added niacinamide and botanical extract, it’s the easiest way to achieve skin like Harvey’s Courtesy of Brand available at SKN By LH $50 02 Toni Braxton – Nude Sugar The Creém Launching her skincare brand Nude Sugar in 2021, Braxton’s Nude Sugar The Creém is a body blend crafted with some of the most nourishing oils out there. Your skin will thank you for it. Courtesy of Brand available at Ulta $34 03 Alicia Keys — Keys Soulcare Obsidian Facial Roller Much like Keys herself, Keys Soulcare prioritizes beauty from the inside-out. The Keys Soulcare Obsidian Facial Roller is just one of many products from the brand that merges self-care and skincare. Courtesy of Brand available at Keys Soulcare $25