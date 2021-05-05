Best in Black Beauty Awards: Fragrance

The perfect scent can evoke emotion, lift your spirits or remind you of days gone by. Here’s to the beauty and power of olfactory sensations.
Fragrance: Daytime Delights
Kilian Roses On Ice A fresh mix of cucumber and juniper berries, plus some sandalwood, it’s rounded off with a big hit of rose. ($195, sephora.com) Tom Ford Bitter Peach Bright and tangy, with base notes of patchouli and vanilla, it’s a very grown-up and sexy choice. ($350, tomford.com) Chloé Tuberosa 1974 Spicy and floral with hints of citrus, this one will put a smile on your face. ($250, nordstrom.com)
Fragrance: Bowl Buddy
The Handmade Soap Company Anam Coriander Seed, Geranium & Vetiver Poo Drops It’s refreshingly aromatic, organic, and most important, effective. A few drops in the bowl after flushing instantly freshens the air post-poo. ($37, thehandmadesoapcompany.com)
Fragrance: Night Scents
Akro This collection is inspired by common vices: weed, whiskey, cigarettes, chocolate, caffeine — and sex. A Parisian master perfumer created the unique, aromatic concept. Haze, suggestive of marijuana, is one of our faves. ($160, akrofragrances.com)
Fragrance: Chic Sticks
Nest New York Wellness Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Reed Diffuser For those of you who prefer the subtle aroma of stick diffusers, this one doesn’t disappoint. It’s fresh and invigorating, and we love the chic black of the diffuser sticks. ($50, nestnewyork.com)
Fragrance: Hair Refresher
RainCry Advanced Hair Mist in Vert It’s lightweight, hydrating and infused with amino acids. It also boasts subtle notes of jasmine and amber delight — but don’t worry, it won’t conflict with your everyday fragrances. ($53, nordstrom.com)
Fragrance: Smart Air
The Canopy Humidifier Compact and ideal for small spaces, it’s designed with anti-mold technology, has parts that can be washed in the dishwasher and provides subtle aromatherapy while you sleep. ($150, getcanopy.co)
Fragrance: Electric Diffuser
Un Air De Diptyque Here’s to a lovely and flameless way to relish a little bougie Diptyque aromatherapy. Its modern technology infuses your space with some of the line’s most iconic scents. ($350, diptyqueparis.com)
Fragrance: Home Scents
Creed Toscana Home Perfume Thanks to whiffs of tuberose and iris, it’s evocative of the gardens of Tuscany. Spritz to lift your spirit. ($95, creedboutique.com)
Fragrance: Home Scents
Jurassic Flower Perfume Gun They call this oh-so- practical bottle a love gun—and this smells like the most delightful magnolia garden. ($195, fredericmalle.com)
Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience
Cire Trudon’s Salta With verbena, grapefruit and hyacinth, it transports you to a ritzy villa by the sea. ($49, trudon.com)
Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience
Sicily Hill’s Lavender Tea This triple-wick find is ideal for large spaces. And with the scent of soothing lavender and fresh tea leaves, you’ll relish pure calm. ($69, sicilyhill.com)
Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience
Harlem Candle’s Josephine A two-wick stunner with hints of Moroccan rose and citrus, this one is beautiful inside and out. ($45, harlemcandlecompany.com)
Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience
Amoln’s Kassett Candle Handmade in Sweden, it’s an homage to ’80s mixtapes. Infused with scents of fresh green foliage, Greek figs and Tibetan rose, it’s warm, cozy and just right. ($78, amoln.com)
Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience
Olphactory Candles Notes from Azul An ode to jazz through wax, this gem was inspired by legendary Blue Note Records and includes notes of jasmine and ylang-ylang. ($32, olphactorycandles.com)
Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience
Jo Malone’s London Wild Berry & Bramble Candle Its bisque-toned ceramic jar provides a decor upgrade to your credenza while adding the sweet smell of wild berries to your space. ($125, jomalone.com)