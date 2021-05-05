Best in Black Beauty Awards: Fragrance

The perfect scent can evoke emotion, lift your spirits or remind you of days gone by. Here’s to the beauty and power of olfactory sensations.

01 Fragrance: Daytime Delights Kilian Roses On Ice A fresh mix of cucumber and juniper berries, plus some sandalwood, it’s rounded off with a big hit of rose. ($195, Tom Ford Bitter Peach Bright and tangy, with base notes of patchouli and vanilla, it’s a very grown-up and sexy choice. ($350, Chloé Tuberosa 1974 Spicy and floral with hints of citrus, this one will put a smile on your face. ($250, A fresh mix of cucumber and juniper berries, plus some sandalwood, it’s rounded off with a big hit of rose. ($195, sephora.com Bright and tangy, with base notes of patchouli and vanilla, it’s a very grown-up and sexy choice. ($350, tomford.com Spicy and floral with hints of citrus, this one will put a smile on your face. ($250, nordstrom.com 02 Fragrance: Bowl Buddy The Handmade Soap Company Anam Coriander Seed, Geranium & Vetiver Poo Drops It’s refreshingly aromatic, organic, and most important, effective. A few drops in the bowl after flushing instantly freshens the air post-poo. ($37, It’s refreshingly aromatic, organic, and most important, effective. A few drops in the bowl after flushing instantly freshens the air post-poo. ($37, thehandmadesoapcompany.com 03 Fragrance: Night Scents Akro This collection is inspired by common vices: weed, whiskey, cigarettes, chocolate, caffeine — and sex. A Parisian master perfumer created the unique, aromatic concept. Haze, suggestive of marijuana, is one of our faves. ($160, This collection is inspired by common vices: weed, whiskey, cigarettes, chocolate, caffeine — and sex. A Parisian master perfumer created the unique, aromatic concept., suggestive of marijuana, is one of our faves. ($160, akrofragrances.com 04 Fragrance: Chic Sticks Nest New York Wellness Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Reed Diffuser For those of you who prefer the subtle aroma of stick diffusers, this one doesn’t disappoint. It’s fresh and invigorating, and we love the chic black of the diffuser sticks. ($50, For those of you who prefer the subtle aroma of stick diffusers, this one doesn’t disappoint. It’s fresh and invigorating, and we love the chic black of the diffuser sticks. ($50, nestnewyork.com 05 Fragrance: Hair Refresher RainCry Advanced Hair Mist in Vert It’s lightweight, hydrating and infused with amino acids. It also boasts subtle notes of jasmine and amber delight — but don’t worry, it won’t conflict with your everyday fragrances. ($53, It’s lightweight, hydrating and infused with amino acids. It also boasts subtle notes of jasmine and amber delight — but don’t worry, it won’t conflict with your everyday fragrances. ($53, nordstrom.com 06 Fragrance: Smart Air The Canopy Humidifier Compact and ideal for small spaces, it’s designed with anti-mold technology, has parts that can be washed in the dishwasher and provides subtle aromatherapy while you sleep. ($150, Compact and ideal for small spaces, it’s designed with anti-mold technology, has parts that can be washed in the dishwasher and provides subtle aromatherapy while you sleep. ($150, getcanopy.co 07 Fragrance: Electric Diffuser Un Air De Diptyque Here’s to a lovely and flameless way to relish a little bougie Diptyque aromatherapy. Its modern technology infuses your space with some of the line’s most iconic scents. ($350, Here’s to a lovely and flameless way to relish a little bougie Diptyque aromatherapy. Its modern technology infuses your space with some of the line’s most iconic scents. ($350, diptyqueparis.com 08 Fragrance: Home Scents Creed Toscana Home Perfume Thanks to whiffs of tuberose and iris, it’s evocative of the gardens of Tuscany. Spritz to lift your spirit. ($95, Thanks to whiffs of tuberose and iris, it’s evocative of the gardens of Tuscany. Spritz to lift your spirit. ($95, creedboutique.com 09 Fragrance: Home Scents Jurassic Flower Perfume Gun They call this oh-so- practical bottle a love gun—and this smells like the most delightful magnolia garden. ($195, They call this oh-so- practical bottle a love gun—and this smells like the most delightful magnolia garden. ($195, fredericmalle.com 10 Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience Cire Trudon’s Salta With verbena, grapefruit and hyacinth, it transports you to a ritzy villa by the sea. ($49, With verbena, grapefruit and hyacinth, it transports you to a ritzy villa by the sea. ($49, trudon.com 11 Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience Sicily Hill’s Lavender Tea This triple-wick find is ideal for large spaces. And with the scent of soothing lavender and fresh tea leaves, you’ll relish pure calm. ($69, This triple-wick find is ideal for large spaces. And with the scent of soothing lavender and fresh tea leaves, you’ll relish pure calm. ($69, sicilyhill.com 12 Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience Harlem Candle’s Josephine A two-wick stunner with hints of Moroccan rose and citrus, this one is beautiful inside and out. ($45, A two-wick stunner with hints of Moroccan rose and citrus, this one is beautiful inside and out. ($45, harlemcandlecompany.com 13 Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience Amoln’s Kassett Candle Handmade in Sweden, it’s an homage to ’80s mixtapes. Infused with scents of fresh green foliage, Greek figs and Tibetan rose, it’s warm, cozy and just right. ($78, Handmade in Sweden, it’s an homage to ’80s mixtapes. Infused with scents of fresh green foliage, Greek figs and Tibetan rose, it’s warm, cozy and just right. ($78, amoln.com) 14 Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience Olphactory Candles Notes from Azul An ode to jazz through wax, this gem was inspired by legendary Blue Note Records and includes notes of jasmine and ylang-ylang. ($32, An ode to jazz through wax, this gem was inspired by legendary Blue Note Records and includes notes of jasmine and ylang-ylang. ($32, olphactorycandles.com 15 Fragrance: Candlelit Ambience Jo Malone’s London Wild Berry & Bramble Candle Its bisque-toned ceramic jar provides a decor upgrade to your credenza while adding the sweet smell of wild berries to your space. ($125, Its bisque-toned ceramic jar provides a decor upgrade to your credenza while adding the sweet smell of wild berries to your space. ($125, jomalone.com