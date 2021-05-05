Best in Black Beauty Awards: Celeb Hits

Yes, they’re stars, with access to everything. But they’re also human, with strong interests and means to produce the best of everything. We’re forever grateful for their bounty of beautifiers.

01 Rihanna // Fenty Skin Rihanna practically broke the Internet when she launched her makeup-focused brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017. She kept the momentum going in 2020 by expanding to skin care with Fenty Skin, a clean, easy, unisex line that richly delivers. ( fentybeauty .com) 02 Kevin Hart // BRÜUSH Electric Toothbrush Hart is shaking up the oral-care industry with this partnership. He fell in love with the electric toothbrush after his first try. ( bruush.com 03 Taraji P. Henson // TPH By Taraji Taraji’s scalp-care- first line has expanded to include products that offer intense hydration. ( tphbytaraji.com 04 Tracee Ellis Ross // Pattern Beauty Ross’s award- winning, texture-friendly hair-care line has blossomed to treatments for the scalp and strands. ( patternbeauty.com 05 Venus Williams // ELEVEN BY Venus Williams The tennis ace partnered with clean-beauty authority Credo to develop a mineral sunscreen that’s as good for the skin as it is for the planet. ( credobeauty.com 06 Jada Pinkett Smith // Hey Humans Jada Pinkett Smith is uplifting the beauty space with her vegan, 99% plastic-free line at Target. Every item is under $6. ( target.com 07 Alicia Keys // Keys Soulcare Inspired by her own beauty journey, the clean-makeup queen has launched a wellness line to care for body, mind and spirit. (keyssoulcare.com) 08 Pharrell Williams // HUMANRACE Pharrell, with the help of his longtime derm, Dr. Elena Jones, has bottled his clear-skin secrets into a clean and effective regimen for all. (humanrace.com) 09 Gabrielle Union // FLAWLESS By Gabrielle Union The star worked with stylist Larry Sims to create an affordable line to restore and protect our diverse textures. ( flawlesscurls.com