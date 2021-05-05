Best in Black Beauty Awards: Body

Whether you need to cleanse, clear, smooth, exfoliate or hydrate, these skincare delights do the job, beautifully.
Body: CBD Stars
Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous CBD Body Cream With full-spectrum CBD oil, shea butter and essential oils, this aromatic body cream is a true sensory experience. ($125, sephora.com)
Bloomi Massage Oil This CBD oil with organic hemp extract soothes muscles and chills you out. ($64, thebloomi.com)
Lumi Bloom Lavendar Bath Bomb Plus CBD The CBD infusion takes your soak time to a new level of relaxation. ($22, lumibloom.com)
Lord Jones Royal Oil This cult favorite can either be applied to the skin for moisture or swallowed for a calming sense of well-being. ($50, lordjoneshemp.com)
Body: Moisturize
Cantu Skin Therapy Coconut Oil Hydrating Body Lotion You’ll love the fast-absorbing, vegan-friendly moisturizer with pure shea butter and vitamin E. ($6, target.com)
Body: Moisturize
Vaseline Cocoa Shimmer Jelly Stick This lightweight, shimmery formula is never sticky and always hydrating. ($6, walmart.com)
Body: Moisturize
Olio e Osso Balm No. 1 Clean and versatile, it moisturizes the body and hair, and also keeps eyebrows and edges in check. ($55, olioeosso.com)
Body: Down There Dynamos
LaMaria Carioca Feminine Moisturizer This OB-GYN formulation is clean, safe and soothing. ($68, lamariamd.com)
Body: Down There Dynamos
Gillette Venus For Pubic Hair & Skin Razor guards sensitive skin against irritation. The small cartridge reaches tricky areas. ($15, target.com)
Body: Hand Goodies
Nécessaire Hand Cream Chock-full of vitamins, this fast-absorbing delight nourishes and protects. ($20, necessaire.com)
Body: Hand Goodies
Olika Hydrating Clip-On Hand Sanitizer in Mint Citrus kills 99.9% of germs. ($15, olikalife.com)
Body: Oil Lovers
Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist This good-for-the-skin gem, with grape-seed oil and sea fennel extract, is non-sticky and smells like vacay. ($28, glossier.com)
Body: Oil Lovers
Frank Body Booty Drops Firming Oil Packed with caffeine and carrot-root extract, this body oil firms while creating a glow. ($18, frankbody.com)
Body: Underarm Armour
Taos Aer Palo Santo Blood Orange Deodorant absorbs moisture, neutralizes odor-causing bacteria and smells gorgeous. ($19, taosaer.com)
Body: Underarm Armour
Secret DERMA+ Antiperspirant protects from odor and sweat and evens underarm skin tone. ($8, drugstores)
Body: Underarm Armour
Dove 0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant This is a big step toward sustainability from a line we love. ($15, target.com)
Body: Cleanse
Olay Cleansing & Renewing Retinol Nighttime Body Wash provides the benefits of retinol to the body. ($8, target.com)
Body: Cleanse
Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Mind Shower Oil The oil-to-milk cleanser adds aromatherapy to shower time. ($39, aromatherapyassociates.com)
Body: Cleanse
Nopalera Flor de Mayo Cactus Soap This divine soap comes from the nourishing nopal cactus. ($14, nopalera.co)
Body: Hand Goodies
Nion Purity Hands Scrubber delivers better-than-basic hand-washing. ($20, nionbeauty.com)
Body: Scrub
Esker Body Plane Inspired by Greek and Roman bathhouses, this plane safely removes dirt and debris from the body. ($45, eskerbeauty.com)
Body: Scrub
Herbivore Coconut Milk Body Polish It smells like heaven and leaves your skin buttery soft. A little goes a long way. ($36, herbivorebotanicals.com)