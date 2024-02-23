6 Hydrating Cleansers That Are Perfect For Winter

PixelCatchers/ Getty Images

The cold air and wind can make our skin feel dry and uncomfortable during winter. Not only this, the water and heating systems in our homes or apartment buildings can contribute to the dryness as well. That said, using a hydrating cleanser throughout this season can be a helpful step in protecting your skin’s moisture levels.

In general, the first step in a skincare routine is a great cleanser to clear your impurities, melt away makeup, and much more. But sometimes certain cleansers tend to make your skin dry, depending on the cleanser itself. That said, in the winter, it’s especially important to go for one that adds moisture back into your skin as opposed to stripping it away.

While we only have a few more weeks of this unbearable cold weather (trust us, we’re picking out our swimsuits for our beach vacation very soon and need), it’s never too late to keep skin plump and hydrated– plus we want it looking good when we do finally get a chance to hit the beach.

Before you head to your favorite department store or beauty retailer– like Ulta or Sephora– walking aisle to aisle, or even scour the internet, looking for the right hydrating cleanser, we’re here to help you find the best one for you.

Below are some options to consider– everything from La Roche Posay to Neutrogena– if you’re looking for the best hydrating cleansers to keep your skin healthy and moisturized this season.

