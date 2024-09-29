The 13 Best Beauty Street Style Moments From PFW SS25 Day 4

Photos by Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE.

Day 4 of Paris Fashion Week featured runway shows from hot ticketed fashion houses Chloé, Rick Owens and Schiaparelli. Each presented their vision for Spring/Summer 2025. Chloé, under new creative director Chemena Kamali, made a return to its boho-chic roots, reimagining the brand’s signature aesthetic for modern times. Rick Owens delivered a visual feast centered around elevated denim wear. Meanwhile, Daniel Roseberry’s collection for Schiaparelli transported viewers to the seaside with a “by the sea” themed collection.

The beauty looks in the streets of Paris exuded an air of trés chic sophistication during the run of fashion events for the day. The city’s energy was reflected in the attendees’ bold color choices and creative ensembles, as observed by the ESSENCE Beauty team.

Amidst the hustle of show-goers, one element stood out: the quintessential Parisian hairstyle. Parisian women have perfected the art of “lived-in” hair—a look that’s the perfect blend between polished and relaxed. This signature style appears utterly effortless, but hair enthusiasts know that even “messy” hair takes work. This style embodies the broader French approach to beauty: curated and relaxed, yet seemingly uncontrived.

Aside from the hair, we noticed an uptick of dark-lined lips touched with deep plum lipsticks—taking us back to those staple looks of the ’90s we can’t get enough of. This bold lip trend added a touch of drama to the overall Parisian aesthetic, perfectly complementing the hairstyles.

In addition to the bold lip trend, we caught a display of flesh-toned lips as well. Clear lip gloss, balms, natural lips or a true-to-tone nude lipsticks were also very relevant among the fashion-forward crowd. This more subdued lip option offered a versatile alternative— allowing other elements of the outfit or makeup to take center stage. Whether opting for a bold or neutral lip, the Parisian street style proved that you can never go wrong with either choice— as long as it’s worn with confidence and flair.

Below, get into the TK best street style beauty moments from day 4 of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 season.