The Best Street Style Beauty Looks From PFW SS25—Day 2

PHOTOS BY SELEEN SALEH FOR ESSENCE

Day two of Paris Fashion Week showcased some of the most influential fashion houses in the industry. Dior and YSL, representing their respective cities, made strong impressions on the runway.

Particularly noteworthy was Anthony Vaccarello’s collection for YSL, which paid homage to founder Yves Saint Laurent’s iconic double-breasted suits. This clever nod to the brand’s heritage had fashion enthusiasts stunned with excitement, demonstrating the enduring appeal of classic designs reimagined for a modern audience.

The ESSENCE Beauty team hit the streets of Paris Fashion Week again—this time observing a very chic trend: a sea of black ensembles dominating the scene as attendees made their way to shows. This monochromatic moment, which we’re dubbing “the black out,” set a powerful tone for the day.

But it wasn’t just about the fashion. The beauty looks were equally captivating, celebrating African heritage with tribal-inspired face elements, fresh stitch braids, bold power lips and “skin first” face cards.

This celebration of natural beauty, combined with bold fashion and makeup choices, created a cohesive and stunning visual narrative on the streets of Paris Fashion Week for day two.

Below, get into the 10 best street style beauty moments from the second day of PFW’s Spring/Summer 2025 season.