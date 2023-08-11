Our latest beauty secret is the key to boosting the essence of your skin. Introducing a complimentary, single-step method that seamlessly integrates into your daily skincare regimen: facial massages. In recent news, facial massages are popular in the beauty community with trending TikTok estheticians are employing personalized facial and neck massages to address individual skin concerns for their clients.

TV Personality, Vanessa Simmons, let ESSENCE in on her skincare routine enhanced with facial treatments.

“TikTok is exposing all the new [beauty trends] people may not have heard of,” Simmons said. “My new favorite beauty trend is face workouts.” facial massages due to their therapeutic advantages, which consequently enhance not only facial wellness but also contribute to overall bodily health.“You may not realize lymph runs through our face; face workouts and ice massages help with anti-inflammation, blood flow, and oxygenation.”

If you’re not a licensed esthetician and would like to try facial massages at home, here’s key techniques and benefits to boost the essence of your skin.

Gentle Massages

Engaging in facial massages can optimize the absorption of skincare products within the skin. Through gentle massaging, you facilitate the products’ deeper penetration, unlocking increased effectiveness. This can help improve the overall health and appearance of your skin. Cleanse your hands and face prior to the start of your at-home facial massage to prevent bacterial transfers to your skin. The goal is to avoid massaging dirt and impurities back into your face.

Using A Serum

Incorporate a vitamin C or B serum, essence, or oil to provide smoothness as you massage your face, facilitating access to the skin’s deepest layers. As we age, our skin loses elasticity and collagen, which can lead to the formation of wrinkles. To reduce the amount of fine lines and wrinkles, facial massages stimulate collagen production, which can improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of aging.

Some estheticians will use massaging tools. We recommend popular products, such as the Clarins 3-in-1 Facial Massage Tool, Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand — or even ice!

Massages involve gentle manipulation of the skin, which helps to increase blood flow to the face. The increased blood flow allows oxygen and nutrients into the skin cells, which promotes cell regeneration and repair. Use gentle, yet firm pressure to work with the muscles for a boost in blood circulation which can give your skin a healthy, glowing appearance.

As you use your fingers, or tool, to massage your skin, you may feel relief from stress and tension in the face and neck muscles. Many people hold tension in these areas, which can lead to headaches and jaw pain. As recommended by Simmons, pay attention to the inside of your ear and lobes for added benefit.

Benefits

These massages also contribute to enhancing the process of lymphatic drainage, which aids in the elimination of toxins and waste materials from the body. By stimulating this drainage, massaging the face effectively alleviates puffiness and foster a more youthful, revitalized appearance.

Use a wide circular motion to massage the perimeter of your face, sides of the jaw, and over the cheekbone. These movements facilitate the dispelling of accumulated residue as you massage upwards and outwards, avoiding downward motions to uphold skin lift. Delicate areas like the eyes may require additional attention to ensure gentle massage of the sensitive skin. As you work your fingers around the muscles in your face, you will begin to realize why the facial massage is everyone’s favorite beauty secret.