Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2025 SAG Award Nominees

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Today, the nominees for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced, with the ceremony scheduled for late next month. Until then, we’re left to speculate the beauty moments we’ll see from the actresses—including Zendaya, who is engaged to her Dune: Part Two co-star Tom Holland—as they don the red carpet in understated glamour.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri—nominated for her outstanding performance as Sydney Adamu—often has luminous skin as the foundation of her beauty look, as seen at the W magazine pre-Golden Globes party (then, paired with a flipped bob). In the same category, a short pixie on Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson has been her signature as of late, while monochromatic lip and eye makeup looks are a close second.

For Colman Domingo, his eyeliner at the Met Gala is in for a much anticipated return with the men’s makeup industry on an uptick. Wicked topped the SAG Awards with five nominations, including Cynthia Erivo’s outstanding performance, supported by her dramatic, decorated manicures (see: the 2025 National Board of Review Gala).

From Zendaya’s Fendi micro-bang to a slick back on Zoë Saldaña, take a look at some of our favorite beauty looks from this year’s nominees.

Dune: Part Two, Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 25: Zendaya attends the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Zendaya is seen in Midtown on September 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Cynthia Erivo, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Cynthia Erivo attends the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards on October 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 07: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Colman Domingo, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Colman Domingo at the Boucheron In America event during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum on September 10, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Colman Domingo and Quinta Brunson attend W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Ayo Edebiri, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Ayo Edebiri attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Quinta Brunson attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Quinta Brunson at the 75th Emmy Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Quinta Brunson attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Zoë Saldaña, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoe Saldaña attends Netflix’s Golden Globe Afterparty 2025 at Spago on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Zoe Saldana poses in the press room at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)