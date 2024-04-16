Everything You Need To Know About Antioxidant Serums, According To A Dermatologist

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Are you currently struggling with dark spots or hyperpigmentation? We all love our melanin, but sometimes acne breakouts can leave behind unpleasant scars. After all, acne is a common problem that can affect us at any age. However, the good news is that you can minimize the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation with the help of an antioxidant serum. This product can help even out your complexion and restore your skin’s natural glow.

To figure out if this is right for you, below, we break down everything you need to know about antioxidant-rich serums with the help of skin experts.

What is an antioxidant serum?

What’s an antioxidant serum? “Antioxidant serums contain ingredients that neutralize free radicals that damage skin cells and cause collagen breakdown,” Brooke Jeffy, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare brand BTWN in Scottsdale, Arizona, tells ESSENCE. “Antioxidant serums work to neutralize free radicals reducing their harmful effects on our skin which lead to age related changes in the skin like wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.”

Which skin type is it best for?

Antioxidant serums are suitable for all skin types as they can help with wrinkles and sagging. In addition to these benefits, if you are looking for a product that can also address age spots, acne scars, and discoloration, then you may find that an antioxidant serum can help target those skin issues for you. “These free radicals are generated by the body with age and exposure to environmental causes like pollution, sun exposure, smoking and even diet,” Jeffy says. Overall, antioxidant serums can help support your skin barrier and make sure it remains healthy.

What ingredients are considered antioxidants?

“Vitamin C is the most commonly used antioxidant,” he says. Additionally, green tea, resveratrol, Quercetin, curcumin and licorice extract are ones to look out for.

Which products should I use?

