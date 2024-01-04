5 Benefits Of Red Light Therapy

Westend61 / Getty Images

“Light therapy, also known as phototherapy, is a technique that uses specific wavelengths of light to provide therapeutic benefits,” Zen Den Founder, Alexandria Gilleo tells ESSENCE. “It involves exposure to artificial light sources specifically using far and near infrared light wavelengths to penetrate the skin.” Through activation of the mitochondria, the “powerhouse” of the cells, red light stimulates vital energy to assist our daily bodily functions.

From collagen production to muscle recovery, red light therapy is “like a harmless magic potion for radiant skin and anti-inflammatory healing,” Gilleo says. To receive the benefits of phototherapy, most treatments consist of laying under a red light bed or using at-home tools like an LED mask for a more targeted approach. Either way, “you’ll want to make red light therapy a regular part of your routine,” she says.

Below, Gilleo walks us through the benefits of red light therapy and how it can improve your health without risk.

Benefits

Stimulates collagen production

“You can easily incorporate red light therapy [into your daily routine] by using devices like LED masks or handheld gadgets,” she says, as long as the tool is FDA-approved. For collagen production, facial tools like the TheraFace LED and TheraFace Mask can be implemented into your routine to firm and plump your skin.

As for frequency? “Consistency is key,” she says. “It is usually recommended to use the device for 10-20 minutes per day on the targeted area you are trying to treat. I’ve witnessed people experiencing benefits from using red light therapy three times a week,” she continues.

Improves skin texture and fine lines

“Red light therapy can be used alone, as some prefer using it on cleansed skin, to maximize red light absorption,” Gilleo says. “Or, you can combine it with specific skincare products, such as hyaluronic acid, that may enhance its benefits, further promoting deeper skin hydration and collagen production.” However, “I don’t recommend wearing makeup while using red light therapy on your face, as you want to ensure the light is hitting your skin,” she continues.

Reduces inflammation

From sunburn and injury, to bruising and skin infections, inflammation can result in redness, rashes, and swelling which can often feel painful to the face and body. To help reduce discomfort, red light increases circulation and boosts cellular energy to repair the skin. Red light draws out more oxygen-rich blood, delivering nutrients to inflamed areas which promotes healing and tissue repair.

Improves joint health and recovery

“You’ll want to make red light therapy a regular part of your routine,” she says. If you have a large budget, the Joov Quad 3.0 is a red light full body tool you could use at home. Regular use of red light can help improve joint health and muscle recovery, including from arthritis, strains, aging, tension, and soreness.

It is a popular modality for trainers and sports medicine professionals with reducing pain and speeding recovery. This is because red light helps regenerate cells and stimulate blood flow, especially useful after an intense workout.

Promotes wound healing

According to WebMD, red light may increase cell repair and health to promote healing in skin and muscle tissue. This is because red light stimulates our cell’s mitochondrial activity, which generates energy in our body, to help heal wounds.

Is red light therapy safe?

“Red light therapy is generally considered extremely safe, gentle and non-invasive. It does not contain harmful UV rays,” Gilleo says. Even with daily use, red light therapy does not pose any known risks. “However, it is recommended to follow safety guidelines,” she says. “If you have any concerns, it is always recommended to consult with your healthcare professional before.”