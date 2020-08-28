Our Must-Haves From Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty
By Shalwah Evans

The only thing we might love more than beauty is a good beauty sale. And Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days Of Beauty shopping event offers some of the biggest discounts on our favorite items. With a plethora of products priced at 50 percent off over a 21-day period, it’s a great time to replenish your essentials and must-haves, and to discover new beauty brands to love.

Ulta Beauty Pro Team Members agree. Editorial makeup artist Deney Adams and celebrity hairstylist Pekela Riley shared their picks that they’ll be snatching up over the next three weeks.

“The 21 Days of Beauty [event] is the perfect time to stock up on beauty staples for my makeup kit that I know I love and will use again and again,” Adams explained. “This is when I always stock up on brow pencils, primers, lipsticks and palettes!”

Check out the items that will finally make it our of our dreams and into our carts when the sale begins on Sunday.

01
Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
"I try to drink lots of water on-set and this is the equivalent of a glass of water for my skin. I like to use this long-lasting moisturizer to keep my skin fully quenched throughout the day," Riley says.
Clinique
available at Ulta Beauty $11 Shop Sale 9/18
02
Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick
Buxom
available at Ulta Beauty $10 Shop Sale 9/3
03
Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid
Beautyblender
available at Ulta Beauty $8 Shop Sale 8/31
04
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation
It Cosmetics
available at Ulta Beauty $20 Shop Sale 9/19
05
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
"One of my go-to liquid eyeliners, this product has a super smooth application and doesn’t budge or smudge throughout the day," says Adams.
Stila
available at Ulta Beauty $11 Shop Sale 9/14
06
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cooling Firming Eye Gels
Skyn Iceland
available at Ulta Beauty $16 Shop Sale 9/13
07
Too Faced Natural Face Highlight, Blush and Bronzing Veil Face Palette
Too Faced
available at Ulta Beauty $22 Shop Sale 9/7
08
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
Anastasia Beverly Hills
available at Ulta Beauty $19 Shop Sale 9/6
09
Foreo Luna Mini 2
Foreo
available at Ulta Beauty $59.50 Shop Sale 8/30
10
It Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Full Coverage Complexion Brush
It Brushes for Ulta
available at Ulta Beauty $14 Shop Sale 9/19
11
Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
"I always look for products that help keep me together on set," says Riley. "It’s so important for me to have a good setting spray to keep my makeup in place – whether I’m going for a natural look or something more dramatic."
Too Faced
available at Ulta Beauty $16.50 Shop Sale 9/13
12
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye
Perricone MD
available at Ulta Beauty $55 Shop Sale 9/6
13
Smashbox Vitamin Glow Primer
Smashbox
available at Ulta Beauty $19.50 Shop Sale 9/16
14
Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Toner Mist
Peter Thomas Roth
available at Ulta Beauty $14 Shop Sale 9/4
15
Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment
Crepe Erase
available at Ulta Beauty $39.50 Shop Sale 9/15
16
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Murad
available at Ulta Beauty $20 Shop Sale 8/31
17
Velour Lashes Friends Whisp Benefits Luxe Faux Mink False Lashes
"Twenty one Days of Beauty is a great time to stock up on faux mink lashes and Velour Lashes are among my favorites!" Adams says.
Velour Lashes
available at Ulta Beauty $13 Shop Sale 9/8
18
Dermablend Professional Setting Powder
Dermablend
available at Ulta Beauty $14.50 Shop Sale 9/7
19
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte
available at Ulta Beauty $11.50 Shop Sale 9/10
20
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum
Juice Beauty
available at Ulta Beauty $40 Shop Sale 9/8
21
Tula Skincare Brighten Up Smoothing Primer Gel
Tula
available at Ulta Beauty $17 Shop Sale 9/5
