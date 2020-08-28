The only thing we might love more than beauty is a good beauty sale. And Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days Of Beauty shopping event offers some of the biggest discounts on our favorite items. With a plethora of products priced at 50 percent off over a 21-day period, it’s a great time to replenish your essentials and must-haves, and to discover new beauty brands to love.
Ulta Beauty Pro Team Members agree. Editorial makeup artist Deney Adams and celebrity hairstylist Pekela Riley shared their picks that they’ll be snatching up over the next three weeks.
“The 21 Days of Beauty [event] is the perfect time to stock up on beauty staples for my makeup kit that I know I love and will use again and again,” Adams explained. “This is when I always stock up on brow pencils, primers, lipsticks and palettes!”
Check out the items that will finally make it our of our dreams and into our carts when the sale begins on Sunday.
01
Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
"I try to drink lots of water on-set and this is the equivalent of a glass of water for my skin. I like to use this long-lasting moisturizer to keep my skin fully quenched throughout the day," Riley says.
Clinique
02
Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick
Buxom
03
Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid
Beautyblender
04
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation
It Cosmetics
05
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
"One of my go-to liquid eyeliners, this product has a super smooth application and doesn’t budge or smudge throughout the day," says Adams.
Stila
06
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cooling Firming Eye Gels
Skyn Iceland
07
Too Faced Natural Face Highlight, Blush and Bronzing Veil Face Palette
Too Faced
08
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Foreo
10
It Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Full Coverage Complexion Brush
It Brushes for Ulta
11
Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
"I always look for products that help keep me together on set," says Riley. "It’s so important for me to have a good setting spray to keep my makeup in place – whether I’m going for a natural look or something more dramatic."
Too Faced
12
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye
Perricone MD
13
Smashbox Vitamin Glow Primer
Smashbox
14
Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Toner Mist
Peter Thomas Roth
15
Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment
Crepe Erase
16
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Murad
17
Velour Lashes Friends Whisp Benefits Luxe Faux Mink False Lashes
"Twenty one Days of Beauty is a great time to stock up on faux mink lashes and Velour Lashes are among my favorites!" Adams says.
Velour Lashes
18
Dermablend Professional Setting Powder
Dermablend
19
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte
20
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum
Juice Beauty
21
Tula Skincare Brighten Up Smoothing Primer Gel
Tula