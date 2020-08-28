The only thing we might love more than beauty is a good beauty sale. And Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days Of Beauty shopping event offers some of the biggest discounts on our favorite items. With a plethora of products priced at 50 percent off over a 21-day period, it’s a great time to replenish your essentials and must-haves, and to discover new beauty brands to love.

Ulta Beauty Pro Team Members agree. Editorial makeup artist Deney Adams and celebrity hairstylist Pekela Riley shared their picks that they’ll be snatching up over the next three weeks.

“The 21 Days of Beauty [event] is the perfect time to stock up on beauty staples for my makeup kit that I know I love and will use again and again,” Adams explained. “This is when I always stock up on brow pencils, primers, lipsticks and palettes!”

Check out the items that will finally make it our of our dreams and into our carts when the sale begins on Sunday.